Technology News
English Edition

Vivo Introduces Android 15-Based Origin OS 5 With AI Capabilities: Features, Release Date

Vivo says its improved Little V assistant can take calls, summarise it, take notes and provide transcription in multiple languages.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 October 2024 16:37 IST
Vivo Introduces Android 15-Based Origin OS 5 With AI Capabilities: Features, Release Date

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Origin OS 5 introduces expansive home and lock screen customisations

Highlights
  • Vivo’s Origin OS 5 update brings Android 15 to smartphones
  • The update is only available for Vivo and iQOO devices in China
  • It includes AI features, customisation options and accessibility tools
Advertisement

Vivo has introduced its latest operating system (OS) dubbed Origin OS 5 for its range of devices in China. The update is said to be based on Android 15 and bundles features like home and lock screen customisation, dynamic effects and an upgraded Little V assistant with new capabilities. Origin OS 5 also introduces a Dynamic Island-like functionality dubbed Atomic Island. Artificial intelligence (AI) features for video editing, real-time translation, and writing tools have also been rolled out.

Notably, the Origin OS 5 update arrives after Vivo and iQOO introduced the Funtouch OS 15 update globally, bringing Android 15 to their devices.

Vivo Origin OS 5 Features

One of the most notable additions to the Vivo Origin OS 5 update is an upgraded Little V assistant. It brings a functionality similar to Google's Circle-to-Search which enables the user to highlight a part of the screen by circling on it and toggling its visual lookup on the web. They can also save articles and videos on the assistant for quick access.

Vivo says its assistant can take calls on the user's behalf and summarise it, take notes and provide transcription in multiple languages. It also brings writing tools which can be used in Atom Notes, Vivo Documents, and emails.

Origin OS 5 includes customisation options for home and lock screens, including situational wallpapers. Users can edit the lock screen and replace the control toggles. The look and feel of the OS can be tweaked using different materials, colours, layouts, and depth effects. Mood Wallpaper 2.0 has also been introduced with two special wallpapers: Fireworks Moment and Scenery of Mountains and Sea, which use AI for character recognition and dynamically adjust the scenery based on the time of day and weather conditions.

The vivo Sans Typeface has been enhanced for improved readability. Vivo has also introduced Greek and Cyrillic writing systems, covering up to 26 languages.

Changes have also been made to apps such as Weather, which now provides dynamic visuals based on the conditions. It can display dynamic rain and snow weather components.

The AI capabilities of Origin OS 5 include dialect-text translation which can recognise content of multiple dialects in the spoken voice and convert it to Mandarin. It can also support Chinese sentences into sign language using sign language recognition and virtual sign language generation. Leveraging the smartphone's AI assistant, users can take pictures and ask information about it in real time.

Vivo Origin OS 5 Availability

Vivo says Origin OS 5 will be available to the public in beta in November for the following devices in China:

  1. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
  2. Vivo X Fold 3
  3. Vivo X100 Ultra
  4. Vivo X100s Pro
  5. Vivo X100 Pro
  6. Vivo X100s
  7. Vivo X100

Meanwhile, the following iQOO devices will also be compatible with the beta update next month:

  1. iQOO 12 Pro
  2. iQOO 12
  3. iQOO Neo 9S Pro+
  4. iQOO Neo 9 Pro
  5. iQOO Neo 9S Pro
  6. iQOO Neo 9

In December, it will be introduced in beta on the following smartphones in China:

  1. Vivo X Fold 2
  2. Vivo X Flip
  3. Vivo X90 Pro+
  4. Vivo X90 Pro
  5. Vivo X90s
  6. Vivo X90
  7. iQOO 11 Pro
  8. iQOO 11S
  9. iQOO 11
  10. iQOO Z9 Turbo+
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo, Origin OS 5, Origin OS 5 release date, Origin OS 5 features
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Zoom AI Companion 2.0 With New Capabilities, Custom AI Avatars for Zoom Clips Introduced

Related Stories

Vivo Introduces Android 15-Based Origin OS 5 With AI Capabilities: Features, Release Date
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Star Health Reportedly Confirms Cyberattack Incident Last Month
  2. OnePlus 13's BOE X2 Display Tipped to Support These Features
  3. You Can Now Create an AI Avatar of Yourself on Zoom
  4. Google Could Bring This Massive Multi-Tasking Feature to Android 16
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Zero Flip 5G to Get 50-Megapixel Dual Cameras, GoPro Support and AI Vlog Mode
  2. Gemini AI Assistant Reportedly Getting Support for WhatsApp and Spotify via Extensions
  3. Android 16 Could Allow All Apps to Use Chat Bubbles for Improved Multitasking
  4. Vivo Introduces Android 15-Based Origin OS 5 With AI Capabilities: Features, Release Date
  5. Zoom AI Companion 2.0 With New Capabilities, Custom AI Avatars for Zoom Clips Introduced
  6. Sennheiser Accentum Wireless SE (Copper) and BTD 600 Launched in India: Specifications, Price
  7. Amazon Targets Faster Deliveries With Vision Assisted Package Retrieval
  8. Surviving Crypto Ups and Downs: Insiders Share Mental Health Guide for Investors
  9. Will Hurricanes Become Even Stronger as the Planet Warms?
  10. The Sun Fires Off Another High Intensity X Flare, Triggers Radio Blackouts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »