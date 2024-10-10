Vivo has introduced its latest operating system (OS) dubbed Origin OS 5 for its range of devices in China. The update is said to be based on Android 15 and bundles features like home and lock screen customisation, dynamic effects and an upgraded Little V assistant with new capabilities. Origin OS 5 also introduces a Dynamic Island-like functionality dubbed Atomic Island. Artificial intelligence (AI) features for video editing, real-time translation, and writing tools have also been rolled out.

Notably, the Origin OS 5 update arrives after Vivo and iQOO introduced the Funtouch OS 15 update globally, bringing Android 15 to their devices.

Vivo Origin OS 5 Features

One of the most notable additions to the Vivo Origin OS 5 update is an upgraded Little V assistant. It brings a functionality similar to Google's Circle-to-Search which enables the user to highlight a part of the screen by circling on it and toggling its visual lookup on the web. They can also save articles and videos on the assistant for quick access.

Vivo says its assistant can take calls on the user's behalf and summarise it, take notes and provide transcription in multiple languages. It also brings writing tools which can be used in Atom Notes, Vivo Documents, and emails.

Origin OS 5 includes customisation options for home and lock screens, including situational wallpapers. Users can edit the lock screen and replace the control toggles. The look and feel of the OS can be tweaked using different materials, colours, layouts, and depth effects. Mood Wallpaper 2.0 has also been introduced with two special wallpapers: Fireworks Moment and Scenery of Mountains and Sea, which use AI for character recognition and dynamically adjust the scenery based on the time of day and weather conditions.

The vivo Sans Typeface has been enhanced for improved readability. Vivo has also introduced Greek and Cyrillic writing systems, covering up to 26 languages.

Changes have also been made to apps such as Weather, which now provides dynamic visuals based on the conditions. It can display dynamic rain and snow weather components.

The AI capabilities of Origin OS 5 include dialect-text translation which can recognise content of multiple dialects in the spoken voice and convert it to Mandarin. It can also support Chinese sentences into sign language using sign language recognition and virtual sign language generation. Leveraging the smartphone's AI assistant, users can take pictures and ask information about it in real time.

Vivo Origin OS 5 Availability

Vivo says Origin OS 5 will be available to the public in beta in November for the following devices in China:

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Vivo X Fold 3 Vivo X100 Ultra Vivo X100s Pro Vivo X100 Pro Vivo X100s Vivo X100

Meanwhile, the following iQOO devices will also be compatible with the beta update next month:

iQOO 12 Pro iQOO 12 iQOO Neo 9S Pro+ iQOO Neo 9 Pro iQOO Neo 9S Pro iQOO Neo 9

In December, it will be introduced in beta on the following smartphones in China:

Vivo X Fold 2 Vivo X Flip Vivo X90 Pro+ Vivo X90 Pro Vivo X90s Vivo X90 iQOO 11 Pro iQOO 11S iQOO 11 iQOO Z9 Turbo+

