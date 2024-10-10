Oppo Find X8 series will launch on October 24 in China. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the smartphone's artificial intelligence (AI) features have been teased in a leaked video. The video also provides a glimpse at several design aspects of the upcoming handset, including a large circular camera module at the back. Notably, the Find X8 series is already confirmed to be powered by the company's latest operating system (OS) based on Android 15 and some of the leaked AI features will be tied to it.

Oppo Find X8 Teased

In a leaked video posted on YouTube, the Oppo Find X8 appears to have a flat frame with rounded corners. Its screen may have minimal bezels, maximising the viewing area. The rear panel of the purported handset is seen to sport a large circular camera module, similar in appearance to its predecessor, the Oppo Find X7.

Oppo Find X8 is confirmed to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset with an AI Engine, and its capabilities have been teased in the leaked video. The smartphone may be able to intelligently identify the user's schedule via their calendar and create a customised itinerary based on it.

It will also come with generative AI features. The teaser suggests the inclusion of a generative AI-powered sticker generator that will use text-based prompts to create stickers which the user may be able to share in chats on instant messaging platforms. The AI Engine may also bring some sort of AI functionality to third-party applications although the details remain unknown.

Oppo Find X8 Specifications (Expected)

Previous leaks indicate that Oppo Find X8 may be equipped with a 6.5-inch BOE display with a 1.5K resolution and thin bezels. It may have a glass rear panel. For optics, the purported handset is speculated to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor. The Find X8 is already confirmed to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and it may be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 in-built storage.

Reports suggest the Find X8 may be backed by a 5,700mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging via USB Type-C.