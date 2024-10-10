Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Find X8 Design and AI Capabilities Leaked Ahead of Launch: Expected Specifications

Teaser suggests Oppo Find X8 may get a generative AI-powered sticker generator that will use text-based prompts to create stickers.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 October 2024 12:17 IST
Oppo Find X8 Design and AI Capabilities Leaked Ahead of Launch: Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X8 is the purported successor to the Find X7 (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X8 will be powered by Dimensity 9400 SoC with AI Engine
  • The purported handset will launch in China on October 24
  • Teaser suggests it may feature a generative AI-powered sticker generator
Advertisement

Oppo Find X8 series will launch on October 24 in China. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the smartphone's artificial intelligence (AI) features have been teased in a leaked video. The video also provides a glimpse at several design aspects of the upcoming handset, including a large circular camera module at the back. Notably, the Find X8 series is already confirmed to be powered by the company's latest operating system (OS) based on Android 15 and some of the leaked AI features will be tied to it.

Oppo Find X8 Teased

In a leaked video posted on YouTube, the Oppo Find X8 appears to have a flat frame with rounded corners. Its screen may have minimal bezels, maximising the viewing area. The rear panel of the purported handset is seen to sport a large circular camera module, similar in appearance to its predecessor, the Oppo Find X7.

Oppo Find X8 is confirmed to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset with an AI Engine, and its capabilities have been teased in the leaked video. The smartphone may be able to intelligently identify the user's schedule via their calendar and create a customised itinerary based on it.

It will also come with generative AI features. The teaser suggests the inclusion of a generative AI-powered sticker generator that will use text-based prompts to create stickers which the user may be able to share in chats on instant messaging platforms. The AI Engine may also bring some sort of AI functionality to third-party applications although the details remain unknown.

Oppo Find X8 Specifications (Expected)

Previous leaks indicate that Oppo Find X8 may be equipped with a 6.5-inch BOE display with a 1.5K resolution and thin bezels. It may have a glass rear panel. For optics, the purported handset is speculated to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor. The Find X8 is already confirmed to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and it may be paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 in-built storage.

Reports suggest the Find X8 may be backed by a 5,700mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging via USB Type-C.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Find X8, Oppo Find X8 Specifications, Oppo Find X8 Series
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Star Health Insurance Reportedly Confirms Being Target of a Cyberattack Last Month, Claims Lost Data

Related Stories

Oppo Find X8 Design and AI Capabilities Leaked Ahead of Launch: Expected Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Star Health Reportedly Confirms Cyberattack Incident Last Month
  2. OnePlus 13's BOE X2 Display Tipped to Support These Features
  3. Reliance Jio AirFiber Plans 2024: Check out Price, Features, and More
  4. iPhone 16 Series Sales Match Apple's Expectations So Far: Analyst
  5. Asus TUF Gaming A14 Review: Tough Not to Recommend
  6. Threads May Soon Get an Instagram Reels Sharing Option
  7. Oppo Find X8's Design and AI Capabilities Shown Off in Leaked Video
#Latest Stories
  1. DigiLocker for Android Rolls Out UMANG App Integration With More Services on Offer
  2. Meta AI Expanded to the UK and Five Other Countries; to Be Available Within Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp
  3. Oppo Find X8 Design and AI Capabilities Leaked Ahead of Launch: Expected Specifications
  4. Star Health Insurance Reportedly Confirms Being Target of a Cyberattack Last Month, Claims Lost Data
  5. iPhone 16 Series Sales Match Apple’s Expectations, Low Demand for Base Models: Kuo
  6. OnePlus 13 Display Tipped to Offer Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Super Ceramic Glass
  7. US Needs Rescue Service to Help Astronauts in Distress, Experts Urge for Immediate Action
  8. Resident Evil 2 Remake Is Coming to iPhone, iPad and Mac in December
  9. Meta Testing New Feature That Allows You to Post Instagram Reels Directly on Threads
  10. Private Banks in Taiwan Seek to Explore Virtual Asset Custody Business, FSC Shows Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »