iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 updates have begun rolling out for eligible iPhone and iPad models. The stable updates to iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3 come 4 months after the first iOS 16 update was released by the Cupertino, California-based tech giant. Apple's recent smartphones will now support Advanced Data Protection, which adds support for end-to-end encryption on iCloud. The update also adds support for security keys, which means Apple devices now support physical security keys for two-factor authentication. The update also brings other bug fixes, performance enhancements, and introduces support for Apple HomePod (2nd Gen) on supported iPhone models.

According to Apple's changelog announcing the stable iOS 16.3 update, users on iPhone 8 and newer models can now enable Advanced Data Protection on their iCloud accounts, which will protect data from apps like Messages, Photos, and Safari. Meanwhile, the latest iOS 16.3, and iPadOS 16.3 updates also introduce support for the use of physical security keys for two-factor authentication while signing into an Apple ID, for added security.

As part of the latest iOS 16.3, Apple has also introduced support for the new HomePod (2nd Gen) that allows for easy pairing, and music transfer between iPhone devices and the Apple HomePod (2nd Gen).

Meanwhile, the Emergency SOS call mechanism has also been updated on iOS 16.3, with the user now required to release their hold on the power and volume toggle buttons to trigger an emergency SOS call. The update also fixes an issue with the FreeForm app where drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or hand were not appearing on shared boards.

The update also fixes bugs that caused lock screen blackouts, horizontal lines on waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Home lock screen widget not displaying the Home app status correctly, and Siri not responding to music requests, according to the company.

Apple has also introduced a new Unity wallpaper that the company had announced earlier as part of its celebration for Black History Month in the US in February, as part of the iOS 16.3 update.

