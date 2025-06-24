Technology News
English Edition

iOS 26 Beta 2 Update for iPhone With More Blur in Control Centre, Bug Fixes Rolling Out

iOS 26 will be available as a free over-the-air (OTA) update later this year.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 June 2025 10:06 IST
iOS 26 Beta 2 Update for iPhone With More Blur in Control Centre, Bug Fixes Rolling Out

Apple introduced a new Liquid Glass user interface with iOS 26

Highlights
  • iOS 26 Beta 2 improves Control Centre blur for better legibility
  • The update adds a Reduce Transparency toggle under Accessibility
  • A bug causing iPhone 15, iPhone 16 boot up failure has been patched
Advertisement

Apple has released iOS 26 Beta 2 for iPhone. The update brings a handful of changes over the Beta 1 update that was introduced shortly after WWDC 2025. It brings a new toggle that increases the blur when displaying the Control Centre, improving legibility. Meanwhile, the iOS 26 Beta 2 update also carries fixes for several issues, including an instance where iPhone 16 models failed to boot up after installing the first beta.

iOS 26 Beta 2 Update New Features, Changes

The iOS 26 Beta 2 update has added more blur behind the Control Centre. This was an issue widely reported by users as the new Liquid Glass UI decreased the legibility of the panel. There were some instances where it was totally unreadable, especially when a wallpaper of a lighter tone was applied. This is said to have been rectified with the update.

Further, iPhone users can now control the level of blur that appears. A new Reduce Transparency option has reportedly been added under Accessibility which can be used to decrease it for potentially easier readability.

There are two new widgets for Apple Music — one for Live Radio and another for searching for songs directly via the iPhone's lock screen. The company has also renamed the Transcribe Calls option for Live Captions to Save Call Transcripts. Meanwhile, the Wallet app will fully support order tracking, with a new option that lets Siri scan your Mail app to find and fetch order-related emails from merchants.

Other small changes include an updated description for the Low Power Mode, new “Alt 1” ringtone, Accessibility section in the App Store, and changed location of the “+” tab when tab management view is toggled in Safari.

In addition to these features and changes, Apple also rolled out several bug fixes, the most notable of which caused an iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 to not boot up. This issue occurred after updating to iOS 26 Beta 1, where the devices showed a low battery symbol.

As per Apple, this can be fixed by restoring the iPhone to the updated iOS 26 Beta 1 or downgrading to the publicly available iOS 18 version. Here's how:

  1. Connect a USB Type-C cable to the computer
  2. Open Finder on Mac or the Apple Devices app on Windows.
  3. When the iPhone's screen turns black, connect it to the computer while simultaneously pressing and holding the power and the volume down buttons.
  4. Release the power button after three seconds while continuing to hold the volume button until the iPhone appears in the Finder or Apple Devices app. This may take up to 15 seconds.
  5. Now, you can choose between restoring the iPhone to an updated version of iOS 26 Beta 1 or the latest iOS 18 version.
  6. Lastly, restore the iPhone from your backup (if available) to get all of your data back.
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 26, iOS 26 Beta 2, iOS 26 Beta 2 Features, iOS 19, Apple, iPhone 15, Iphone 16, WWDC 2025
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event Set for July 9; Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Be Unveiled

Related Stories

iOS 26 Beta 2 Update for iPhone With More Blur in Control Centre, Bug Fixes Rolling Out
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F7 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch, Expected Price and Features
  2. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event for Galaxy Z Foldables Set for This Date
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G Long Term Review: A Blend of Style, Speed, and Power
  4. Oppo K13x 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  5. Vivo T4 Lite 5G India Launch Set for Today: Expected Price and Features
  6. Apple's 20th Anniversary iPhone Might Sport a Hidden Camera and Face ID
  7. Kubera OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch Dhanush Starrer Movie Online?
  8. Samsung Exynos 2500 SoC Unveiled Ahead of Next Galaxy Unpacked Event
  9. Amazon Diagnostics Service Launched in These 6 Cities in India
  10. Oppo K13x 5G vs iQOO Z10x 5G: Price in India, Features Compared
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 26 Beta 2 Update for iPhone With More Blur in Control Centre, Bug Fixes Rolling Out
  2. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event Set for July 9; Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Be Unveiled
  3. Poco F7 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  4. ‘Ghost’ Plume Found Beneath Oman May Explain India’s Ancient Tectonic Shift
  5. Blue Origin’s Crewed Suborbital Launch Delayed Again Due to Weather Conditions
  6. Green Rooftops Could Help Cities Like Shanghai Filter Out Tons of Microplastics from Rainwater
  7. SpaceX to Launch Over 150 Memorial DNA Capsules into Orbit on Celestis’ Perseverance Flight
  8. Rubin Observatory to Unveil First Cosmic Images with World’s Largest Digital Camera
  9. The Gilded Age OTT Release: Where to Watch This HBO Original Series
  10. Cleaner (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »