Apple WWDC 2025 to Be Held From June 9 to June 13: All You Need to Know

WWDC 2025 will kick off on June 9 with an in-person keynote session hosted by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 May 2025 01:27 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

WWDC 2025 is the company's latest edition of its annual developer conference

Highlights
  • WWDC 202t will be an online event with an in-person keynote on day one
  • Developers can apply for in-person access via Apple’s website or app
  • Apple is expected to unveil iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, and more
Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 is set to take place in June, Apple announced on Tuesday. In line with the previous years, the annual developer conference is set to take place at Apple Park in California, while those around the world can watch all the developments unfolding via an online telecast of the event. WWDC 2025 promises to offer a deep dive into the tools, technologies, and software features that the company is working on for the coming year.

WWDC 2025 Date, Time and Expected Announcements

Apple announced that WWDC 2025 will take place between June 9 and June 13 and will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. It will kick off with an in-person keynote session hosted by Apple CEO Tim Cook at 9 am PT (10 pm IST) on June 9. The keynote will preview all the groundbreaking updates and changes coming to various Apple platforms such as iOS, iPadOS, visionOS, watchOS, and tvOS over the course of the year.

The company says enthusiasts and developers can apply to attend the keynote session via the Apple Developer app and the company's website, although seats are limited. Winners of Apple's Swift Student challenge are also eligible to apply for the in-person experience, as per the company.

After the keynote, Apple will host a Platforms State of the Union for a deeper dive into the advances made in software and platforms. In total, WWDC 2025 is confirmed to bring over 100 technical sessions with Apple experts, enabling developers to gain information about the latest technologies and frameworks. They will also be able to access guides and documentation which detail the conference's biggest announcements and highlights.

The Cupertino-based tech giant says Apple Developer Program members and Apple Developer Enterprise Program members can connect directly with Apple experts through online group labs and also take advantage of one-on-one appointments for guidance on Apple Intelligence, design, developer tools, Swift, and more.

Although the company has remained tight-lipped about the announcements, previous editions have given us an idea of what to expect from WWDC 2025. Apple is expected to announce details of its next major operating system updates — iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, watchOS 12, and tvOS 19. iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 are speculated to receive major design upgrades with a redesigned interface which could bring the experience at par with Apple Vision Pro. This includes a floating tab view, updates to iconography, glass effects in the UI, and new visual system elements for a more cohesive experience across the devices in the company's hardware portfolio.

Comments

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More

