Technology News

National Quantum Mission Worth Rs. 6,003 Crore Approved By Union Cabinet: Details

India joins the US, Austria, Finland, France, Canada and China as the seventh country to have a dedicated quantum mission.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 20 April 2023 15:25 IST
National Quantum Mission Worth Rs. 6,003 Crore Approved By Union Cabinet: Details

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The NQM will be headed by a mission director with a dedicated secretariat

Highlights
  • India is the 7th country to have a dedicated quantum mission
  • US, Austria, Finland, France, Canada and China also have quantum missions
  • It will support design and synthesis of quantum materials

The government on Wednesday approved the National Quantum Mission to nurture and scale up scientific and industrial research and development in quantum technology. The mission involves a cost of Rs 6,003.65 crore from 2023-24 to 2030-31.

The National Quantum Mission (NQM), approved at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will accelerate quantum technology-led economic growth and nurture the ecosystem in the country.

"NQM is going to give India a quantum jump in this arena," Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh told reporters here.

India will be the seventh country to have a dedicated quantum mission after the US, Austria, Finland, France, Canada and China.

"They are also at the R&D stage. None of them has started any applications of it (quantum technology). We are also going to be at par," Singh said.

"The new mission targets developing intermediate scale quantum computers with 50-1000 physical qubits in eight years in various platforms like superconducting and photonic technology," he said.

He said satellite-based secure quantum communications between ground stations over a range of 2000 km within India, long distance secure quantum communications with other countries, intercity quantum key distribution over 2,000 km as well as multi-node quantum network with quantum memories are also some of the deliverables of the mission.

The National Quantum Mission will be headed by a mission director with a dedicated secretariat.

The Governing Body of the mission will be chaired by a renowned scientist or an entrepreneur from the technology, industry or research sector, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said.

He said the Mission Technology Research Council will be headed by the Principal Scientific Advisor and will be the scientific advisory mechanism for the Governing Body.

Singh said the mission will help develop magnetometers with high sensitivity in atomic systems and atomic clocks for precision timing, communications and navigation.

It will also support design and synthesis of quantum materials such as superconductors, novel semiconductor structures and topological materials for fabrication of quantum devices, Singh said. He said single photon sources/detectors, entangled photon sources will also be developed for quantum communications, sensing and metrological applications.

Singh said four thematic hubs (T-Hubs) will be set up in top academic and national research and development institutes on the domains -- quantum computing, quantum communication, quantum sensing and metrology, and quantum materials and devices.

"The hubs will focus on generation of new knowledge through basic and applied research as well as promote R&D in areas that are mandated to them," the minister said.

Singh said organisations such as the Raman Research Institute, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (both in Bengaluru) and S N Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Kolkata, have been pursuing research in the quantum field. Besides, 20 other institutes too are engaged in research and development in this sector, he said.

Singh said the mission can take the technology development ecosystem in the country to a globally competitive level.

The mission would greatly benefit communication, health, financial and energy sectors as well as drug design, and space applications.

It will provide a huge boost to the country's priorities like Digital India, Make in India, Skill India and Stand-up India, Start-up India, Self-reliant India and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Singh said.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: National Quantum Mission, NQM, quantum technology
Elon Musk Threatens Lawsuit After Microsoft Removes Twitter From Ad Platform
Apple’s Recent iOS 16.4.1 Update Reportedly Leaves iPhones Overheated: Why You Should Update Anyway
National Quantum Mission Worth Rs. 6,003 Crore Approved By Union Cabinet: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Meta Lays Off Tech Teams as Employees Express Frustration With Job Cuts
  2. Moto G Stylus (2023) Leaked in New Renders: See Design
  3. iQoo 11 5G, iQoo 9 Series Price in India Discounted: Check New Price
  4. OnePlus Pad May Be Available in India via Flipkart at This Price: See Here
  5. Realme Narzo N55 With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  6. Mi Band 8 With 1.62-Inch AMOLED Display Launched at This Price: See Details
  7. Why Jaguar Land Rover Is Investing GBP 15 Billion in Electric Vehicles
  8. Fast X Out May 19, Watch the Second Trailer Now
  9. How to Update Aadhaar Card Details Online for Free Until June 14
  10. These 60 Apps on the Play Store Contain a New Android Malware: How it Works
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Get Android 12-Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Reportedly Spotted on Google Play Console; Specifications Tipped
  3. BTC, ETH Record Notable Losses After Period of Surge, Crypto Market Plunges by Over 4 Percent
  4. Sanya Malhotra’s Kathal – a Jackfruit Mystery Sets May 19 Release Date on Netflix
  5. Apple’s Recent iOS 16.4.1 Update Reportedly Leaves iPhones Overheated: Why You Should Update Anyway
  6. National Quantum Mission Worth Rs. 6,003 Crore Approved By Union Cabinet: Details
  7. Elon Musk Threatens Lawsuit After Microsoft Removes Twitter From Ad Platform
  8. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Teaser Poster Leaks Online, Hints at Imminent Launch
  9. Twilight Set to Make its Way to TV as Harry Potter Gets Rebooted
  10. Jaguar Land Rover Announces GBP 15 Billion Investment in EVs to Catch Up With Rivals: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.