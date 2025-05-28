Technology News
iOS 19 to Reportedly Enable Easy eSIM Transfers from iPhone to Android

iOS 19 is expected to be showcased at Apple's WWDC 2025 in June.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 May 2025 18:41 IST
iOS 19 to Reportedly Enable Easy eSIM Transfers from iPhone to Android

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple currently only allows users to transfer eSIM from one iPhone to another easily

  • Transferring eSIM from iPhone to Android may involve wireless connection
  • The feature is reported to arrive with Apple's iOS 19 update
  • Android users may be required to enter session ID and passcode
With WWDC 2025 on the horizon, rumours about the expected announcements are gaining momentum. A report now suggests that iOS 19, Apple's upcoming operating system (OS) update for the iPhone, will include support for a new functionality which makes transferring an eSIM from an iPhone to an Android smartphone a quicker process. The feature was reportedly discovered after delving into the code of one of the apps included in the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update, which was released last week.

eSIM Transfer from iPhone to Android

The new feature was discovered in Google's SIM Manager app following the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update, Android Authority reports. Code strings reference that Apple's upcoming iOS 19 update may enable support for transferring eSIMs wirelessly to Android handsets. A new page dubbed Transfer to Android will reportedly be added under Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. It is said to be similar to Apple's eSIM Quick Transfer which lets you transfer their eSIMs from one iPhone to another.

The feature will generate a QR code which may be needed to be scanned on the Android phone. It is reported to require entering a “session ID” and a passcode on the Android device. However, it remains unknown if both of them will be generated by the iPhone.

One of the code strings, "Still can't connect wirelessly?", suggests that process will only take place if the two phones are connected wirelessly. If this does not happen, it may be due to the iPhone not running on the latest iOS 19 firmware.

While you can still transfer an eSIM from an iPhone to an Android device, it is an arduous process, one which involves contacting the carrier or the service provider and obtaining the activation or the QR code for the transfer to begin. Meanwhile, carrying out the same activity between two iPhone models or two Android devices is a much simpler process.

If this feature is indeed part of iOS 19, it is likely that Apple may preview it at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 which takes place next month. The company is expected to showcase its new OS updates, including iOS 19, along with all of the new additions and changes during the opening keynote.

