iOS 17 beta 2 was released by Cupertino-based tech giant Apple on Wednesday for developers alongside the iPadOS 17 beta 2. The iOS 17 update was released earlier this month at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. The updated operating system introduced a StandBy mode, a Journal app, and an AirDrop feature called NameDrop for easily sharing contacts with other iPhone users. The new iOS beta release also carries several important updates including a changed Software Update interface within the Settings application.

As spotted in a 9to5Mac report, the newly-launched developer's beta version carries a small but important update for the Siri command. Users can now easily choose the app that they want to use to message using the virtual assistant, without additional commands.

Previously, up until iOS 16, when users used the 'send a message' command, Siri would send it through Apple's own Messages app. With the iOS 17 beta 2 update, users can now easily select any messaging applications, including third-party ones to send the message. They no longer have to give out a longer 'send message via WhatsApp' or 'send message via Telegram' command.

This updated feature is compatible with any Siri-compatible third-party applications, like WhatsApp and Telegram. This update also enables users to change the contact information of the receiver or edit the concerned message, with a single tap within the virtual assistant interface.

Apple also updated the user interface of the Software Update sub-section with a new design in the Settings application. The iOS 17 beta 2 also enables the tapping of two iPhone together for a quick AirDrop feature, which was announced at the WWDC 2023.

With iOS 17 beta 2, users can control the data and settings of the Fitness application through a dedicated section. The cross-fade effect in Apple Music using a slider control is also available in this beta version, that allows users to transition between two songs seamlessly.

