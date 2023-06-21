Zeiss has teased the arrival of its prescription lenses for the Apple Vision Pro, the iPhone maker's first mixed reality headset that was unveiled at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this month. During the WWDC 2023 keynote event, Apple announced that the Vision Pro would also support optical inserts that would be provided by Zeiss, and the lens manufacturer has now given us our first look at its prescription lenses for the headset that will arrive in the US next year.

The optical inserts for the Apple Vision Pro are displayed on the company's website, which states that the lens maker is working with Apple to provide vision correction for customers who purchase the Apple Vision Pro in 2024. These magnetic lenses will allow users who wear spectacles to use the Vision Pro headset without any encumbrances.

The new optical inserts for the Apple Vision Pro are magnetically attached

Photo Credit: Zeiss

While Zeiss does not mention any details of how much these optical inserts will cost on its website, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously estimated that the cost would be "at least" $300 (roughly Rs. 24,700) to $600 (roughly Rs. 49,500) a pair.

With Apple's upcoming Vision Pro mixed reality headset priced at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,86,600), customers who require vision correction could end up spending around $4,000 (roughly Rs. 3,25,100) in order to use the device. However, it is worth noting that Zeiss is yet to officially reveal pricing details of its optical inserts.

Unveiled at WWDC 2023, the Apple Vision Pro features two high-resolution micro-OLED displays that can display both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) content on a 100-foot virtual display. The headset has a chassis made of aluminium and glass and is equipped with 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones.

The mixed reality headset from Apple will run several apps that work on iOS and iPad, according to the company. Users will also be able to utilise the headset to see content from other devices like a MacBook on a much larger scale. Meanwhile, Disney has announced that it will support special content tailored to the Apple Vision Pro headset that will be available out-of--the-box when the device goes on sale next year.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.