Zeiss Reveals Apple Vision Pro Prescription Optical Inserts Ahead of 2024 Debut: Details

Zeiss is yet to announce pricing for the optical inserts for the Apple Vision Pro.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 June 2023 15:23 IST
Apple Vision Pro and the optical inserts from Zeiss will be available in 2024

  • Apple Vision Pro was unveiled by the company at WWDC 2023
  • The headset will let users with spectacles use Zeiss optical inserts
  • Zeiss could announce pricing for the optical inserts in the coming months

Zeiss has teased the arrival of its prescription lenses for the Apple Vision Pro, the iPhone maker's first mixed reality headset that was unveiled at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this month. During the WWDC 2023 keynote event, Apple announced that the Vision Pro would also support optical inserts that would be provided by Zeiss, and the lens manufacturer has now given us our first look at its prescription lenses for the headset that will arrive in the US next year.

The optical inserts for the Apple Vision Pro are displayed on the company's website, which states that the lens maker is working with Apple to provide vision correction for customers who purchase the Apple Vision Pro in 2024. These magnetic lenses will allow users who wear spectacles to use the Vision Pro headset without any encumbrances.

The new optical inserts for the Apple Vision Pro are magnetically attached
Photo Credit: Zeiss

 

While Zeiss does not mention any details of how much these optical inserts will cost on its website, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously estimated that the cost would be "at least" $300 (roughly Rs. 24,700) to $600 (roughly Rs. 49,500) a pair.

With Apple's upcoming Vision Pro mixed reality headset priced at $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,86,600), customers who require vision correction could end up spending around $4,000 (roughly Rs. 3,25,100) in order to use the device. However, it is worth noting that Zeiss is yet to officially reveal pricing details of its optical inserts.

Unveiled at WWDC 2023, the Apple Vision Pro features two high-resolution micro-OLED displays that can display both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) content on a 100-foot virtual display. The headset has a chassis made of aluminium and glass and is equipped with 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones.

The mixed reality headset from Apple will run several apps that work on iOS and iPad, according to the company. Users will also be able to utilise the headset to see content from other devices like a MacBook on a much larger scale. Meanwhile, Disney has announced that it will support special content tailored to the Apple Vision Pro headset that will be available out-of--the-box when the device goes on sale next year.

Apple Vision Pro, Zeiss, Apple, Apple Vision Pro Lenses
