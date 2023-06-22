Technology News

Apple Releases visionOS Developer Tools to Create Apple Vision Pro Applications: Details

Apple's new visionOS SDK will allow developers to build apps for the Apple Vision Pro headset and test how they work in various conditions.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 June 2023 15:20 IST
Apple Releases visionOS Developer Tools to Create Apple Vision Pro Applications: Details

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro draws power from an external battery pack

Highlights
  • Apple Vision Pro was unveiled by the company at WWDC 2023
  • The spatial computer will go on sale in the US in 2024
  • Apple has released developer tools to build apps for the Apple Vision Pro

Apple on Wednesday released the visionOS SDK, a set of tools that will enable developers to build apps for the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset. The Cupertino company's first spatial computer will go on sale in the US next year and Apple is providing app developers with the tools required to build apps for the device. Unlike other Apple products, the company's upcoming mixed reality headset will use a combination of three different modes of interaction using a person's eyes, hands, and voice. The visionOS SDK will allow developers to tailor their apps around this functionality while making use of the specialised hardware on the device.  

The company announced on the Apple Developer website that the visionOS SDK is now available to developers. In order to create spatial computing apps for the Apple Vision Pro, developers will have to download Xcode 15 Beta 2 that includes the latest visionOS SDK along with a tool to visualise and preview 3D content for the headset called Reality Composer Pro.

Developers will be able to use a simulator for visionOS, which will let them interact with their apps as they are built, while also testing how they will appear in different lighting conditions or in a variety of room layouts, according to Apple. The SDK will let users port an existing app project for the headset, or allow them to create a new application from the ground up.

apple vision pro visionos sdk apple apple vision pro

Apple's visionOS will allow developers to display apps on a large canvas
Photo Credit: Apple

 

Apple also stated that it will open labs where developers can test their apps on the Apple Vision Pro, starting in July. These developer labs will be set up in Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo. The company's engineers will also be available to provide support to developers looking to create applications for the Vision Pro headset.

Meanwhile, the company will also open up applications for Apple Vision Pro developer kits. Instead of testing at the company's developer labs, these kits will allow app creators to build their apps and test them at a faster rate on the mixed reality headset. However, there's no word from Apple on whether these developer kits will only be available to developers in the US, or the criteria for applying to receive these kits.

Announced by Apple at WWDC 2023 earlier this month, the Apple Vision Pro is the firm's first mixed reality headset that supports both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies. It is controlled with a user's hands, voice, and eyes. The device also features Apple's EyeSight technology allowing a user to be aware of their surroundings. Apple's Vision Pro will also feature support for optical inserts for users who require vision correction, and the prescription lenses will be available when the headset goes on sale in the US next year.  

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Vision Pro, Apple Vision Pro Apps, visionOS SDK, visionOS, Mixed Reality, AR, VR, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Vivo Y36 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Apple Releases visionOS Developer Tools to Create Apple Vision Pro Applications: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  2. Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India Launch Teased; Could Use Dimensity 1080 SoC
  4. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of July 4 Launch
  5. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro New Colour Options Leaked: Report
  6. OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Teased to Take Place in July: Details
  7. Nokia G42 5G Price, Specifications Spotted on Retailer Site Ahead of Debut
  8. Infinix Launches Limited-Edition Note 30 Pro Model: All Details
  9. Redmi 12C New Storage Variant Launched in India at This Price
  10. OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Tipped: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Releases visionOS Developer Tools to Create Apple Vision Pro Applications: Details
  2. Vivo Y36 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Honor Magic V2, Honor X50 Tipped to Launch in July: Here's Everything We Know
  4. Super Mario Bros. Wonder Revealed at Nintendo Direct, Features New Elephant Power-Up
  5. Skoda Launches ‘Skodaverse’ NFT Platform in Crypto-Sceptic India: Details
  6. EU 'Enforcer' Visits Meta, Twitter to Check Readiness as New Online Content Rules Loom
  7. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Wallpapers and Colour Options Leak, Revealing Brand-New Finishes: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G India Launch Teased via Amazon; Dimensity 1080 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Tipped
  9. Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra India Launch Scheduled for July 3: Expected Specifications, Features
  10. iOS 16.5.1 Rolls Out With Zero-Day Vulnerability Fixes Alongside New macOS, iPadOS and watchOS Updates
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.