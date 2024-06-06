Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 15 Lineup Will Get Five Years of Software Support, Apple Confirms; Less Than Google, Samsung

iPhone 15 Lineup Will Get Five Years of Software Support, Apple Confirms; Less Than Google, Samsung

iPhone 15 Pro Max's first supply date is September 22, 2023.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 June 2024 11:05 IST
iPhone 15 Lineup Will Get Five Years of Software Support, Apple Confirms; Less Than Google, Samsung

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's five-year support period begins on the “first supply date”

Highlights
  • Galaxy S24 series and Pixel 8 series get seven years security updates
  • Apple has provided updates longer than five years for some models
  • Apple finally confirms how long iPhone 15 Pro Max support period lasts
Advertisement

Google and Samsung have set the bar high for Android phones by announcing up to seven generations of Android upgrades for the Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24 series. Apple usually does not reveal how many software updates an iPhone will get but it is known for providing long software support for its phones. Thanks to a new regulation in the UK, Apple has finally specified a minimum support window for its iPhone 15 family and it is less than what Google and Samsung now offer.

iPhone 15 Pro Max minimum length of software support

As spotted by Mishaal Rahman over at Android Authority, Apple uploaded a new document to its website recently, in compliance with the UK's Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure (PSTI). In the document, Apple discloses that it will provide security updates for a minimum of five years for the latest iPhone 15 Pro Max. The “defined support period” is a “minimum of five years from the first supply date.” The “first supply date” is shown as September 22, 2023. This period is two years less than its main competitors.

A “security update,” is defined by the PSTI as a “software update that protects or enhances the security of a product, including a software update that addresses security issues which have been discovered by or reported to the manufacturer.” Based on this, we can expect Apple to support some devices for longer.

Previously, the Cupertino giant has provided updates longer than five years for some models. The iPhone XS which was unveiled in September 2018 is still compatible with iOS 17. This guaranteed software support period could change with the launch of the iPhone 16 series this fall.

Samsung and Google, on the other hand, currently guarantee a minimum of seven years of Android system and security updates for their latest Galaxy S24 trio and Pixel 8 series, respectively.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Reno 12 Series Global Launch Confirmed; Next Find X Flagship to Be Available Outside China
Nvidia Tops $3 Trillion in Market Value, Leapfrogging Apple

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Lineup Will Get Five Years of Software Support, Apple Confirms; Less Than Google, Samsung
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tecno Camon 30 5G Series Will Now Answer Your Queries With Ella-GPT
  2. Intel Details Lunar Lake CPU Architecture, Shares AI Strategy
  3. YouTube Tests AI Feature to Let You Generate Background Images in Shorts
  4. Infinix Note 40 Series Racing Edition Confirmed to Launch Soon; Design Teased
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Could Feature UFS 4.1 Storage
  6. Realme Narzo N63 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  7. Oppo Reno 12 Series, Next Find X Flagship Confirmed to Launch Globally
  8. Apple Reveals Minimum Length of Software Support for iPhone 15 Lineup
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G Price in India, Launch Details, Features Leaked
  10. Nothing Phone 3 to Skip 2024 Launch to Integrate AI Experiences
#Latest Stories
  1. Humane AI Pin Users Told to Stop Using Charging Case Over Fire Risk
  2. Nothing Phone 3 to Launch Next Year as CEO Carl Pei Focuses on Personalised AI
  3. Google Maps Doubles Down on Privacy With New On-Device Location Storage: Report
  4. Nvidia Tops $3 Trillion in Market Value, Leapfrogging Apple
  5. iPhone 15 Lineup Will Get Five Years of Software Support, Apple Confirms; Less Than Google, Samsung
  6. Oppo Reno 12 Series Global Launch Confirmed; Next Find X Flagship to Be Available Outside China
  7. Redmi A3x With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Company's Global Website
  8. Oppo to Introduce More Than 100 Generative AI Features Across Its Smartphone Portfolio This Year
  9. NoiseFit Origin With 1.46-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 7 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. OnePlus Community Sale to Bring Discounts on OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Open and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »