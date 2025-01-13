Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 sale is now live for all shoppers in India. The sale brings offers and discounts for products across different categories including mobile phones, accessories, laptops, wearables, kitchen products, TVs and other electronic appliances. It started at midnight on Monday for Prime subscribers, but all customers can now access deals during the sale event. Amazon's Republic Day special sale offers additional discounts for State Bank of India (SBI) credit card holders. Further, shoppers can avail of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options and Amazon Pay-based offers.

If you're shopping for a new premium smartphone this festival season, you've got plenty of options in the ongoing sale from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, and Apple. Most brands are selling their latest and one-year-old flagships at attractive prices. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is listed at Rs. 69,999 in the ongoing sale, down from Rs. 1,24,999. This high-end phone runs on Qualcomm's custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. Amazon is selling the iPhone 15 for Rs. 55,499, instead of Rs. 69,900.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is available at an effective price of Rs. 54,999, instead of Rs. 59,999. The latest OnePlus 13, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is listed for Rs. 69,999, but it can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 64,999 using bank discounts.

In order to avail of these bank discounts, you will need to use your SBI credit card for a 10 percent instant discount. This will be available for credit card and EMI transactions. There are ICICI Amazon Pay credit card-based offers, exchange discounts, as well as coupon discounts during the sale.

Here are some of the best deals on premium smartphones you can get during the Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.