Best Offers on Premium Smartphones During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

Apple's iPhone 15 is currently listed at Rs. 55,499 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 January 2025 13:05 IST
Best Offers on Premium Smartphones During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

Photo Credit: Amazon

Flagship phones from Oneplus, Samsung and Apple are currently available at attractive prices

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 sale is now live in India
  • SBI credit card users can avail 10 percent additional discount
  • Shoppers can avail of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options
Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 sale is now live for all shoppers in India. The sale brings offers and discounts for products across different categories including mobile phones, accessories, laptops, wearables, kitchen products, TVs and other electronic appliances. It started at midnight on Monday for Prime subscribers, but all customers can now access deals during the sale event. Amazon's Republic Day special sale offers additional discounts for State Bank of India (SBI) credit card holders. Further, shoppers can avail of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options and Amazon Pay-based offers.

If you're shopping for a new premium smartphone this festival season, you've got plenty of options in the ongoing sale from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, and Apple. Most brands are selling their latest and one-year-old flagships at attractive prices. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is listed at Rs. 69,999 in the ongoing sale, down from Rs. 1,24,999. This high-end phone runs on Qualcomm's custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. Amazon is selling the iPhone 15 for Rs. 55,499, instead of Rs. 69,900.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is available at an effective price of Rs. 54,999, instead of Rs. 59,999. The latest OnePlus 13, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is listed for Rs. 69,999, but it can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 64,999 using bank discounts.

In order to avail of these bank discounts, you will need to use your SBI credit card for a 10 percent instant discount. This will be available for credit card and EMI transactions. There are ICICI Amazon Pay credit card-based offers, exchange discounts, as well as coupon discounts during the sale.

Here are some of the best deals on premium smartphones you can get during the Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 sale.

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price
OnePlus 13 Rs. 69,999  Rs. 64,999
iPhone 15 Rs. 69,900 Rs. 55,999
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra  Rs. 69,999 Rs. 1,24,999
Realme GT 7 Pro Rs. 69,999 Rs. 54,999
iPhone 16 Pro Max Rs. 1,44,900 Rs. 1,37,900
iQOO 12 5G Rs. 64,999 Rs. 47,999
Vivo V40 Pro 5G Rs. 54,999 Rs. 45,830
Xiaomi 14 Rs. 69,999 Rs. 49,998
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Realme GT 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium IP69-rated design
  • Top-notch performance
  • Great for gaming
  • Excellent battery life (China model)
  • 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Realme GT 7 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 15
iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
iQOO 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful chip
  • Reliable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good build quality
  • Good battery life
  • Charges within 30 minutes
  • Decent software support
  • Fast fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • Less capable wide-angle camera
  • Subpar low light camera performance
  • Incessant promotions from app store
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed iQOO 12 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Renders and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. JioFiber, AirFiber Users to Get YouTube Premium for Free With These Plans
  3. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 Is Live: Best Deals
  4. Apple's iPhone 17 Air Might Be Even Thinner Than Previously Expected
  5. Top Deals on Midrange Smartphones During Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale
  6. Mars is going to disappear Jan 13, 2025 â a must-see event
