Oppo Reno 12 Series Global Launch Confirmed; Next Find X Flagship to Be Available Outside China

Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro phones are equipped with several AI features including AI-backed imaging tools.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 June 2024 10:54 IST
Oppo Reno 12 Series Global Launch Confirmed; Next Find X Flagship to Be Available Outside China

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 12 series launched in China in May this year

  • Oppo Reno 12 series is likely to launch globally by the end of June
  • The next generation Oppo handsets will get more AI-backed features
  • The Oppo Find X7 series did not launch outside China
Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro will soon be available in markets outside China. The company held an AI conference in London on Wednesday, where it unveiled plans to bring smartphones with generative AI features to about 50 million users by the end of this year. At the conference, Oppo revealed its collaboration with companies like Google, MediaTek, and Microsoft for future AI-backed smartphones. It also confirmed the arrival of the Oppo Reno 12 series as well as the next-generation Find X Flagship in global markets.

Oppo Reno 12 series, Next Find X Flagship global launch

Oppo Reno 12 series, which launched in China in May this year, will be available in several global markets. The next Find X flagship lineup will also be available globally. A press release from the London AI conference confirms that these smartphones will come with generative AI tools like AI Toolbox including AI Writer and AI Recording Summary. 

Although the press statement does not reveal a definite timeline for the global launches, a GSMArena report said the company announced during the conference that the Oppo Reno 12 lineup will be available globally later this month, that is, June. It also reportedly teased the upcoming launch with an image that showed silhouettes of two phones.

Meanwhile, there is no word on the launch timeline of the next-generation Find X smartphones. Since the Oppo Find X7 series was unveiled in January this year, the succeeding lineup could likely launch in early 2025. Notably, the Oppo Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra (Review) did not launch outside China. 

Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro feature 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ 1.5K curved OLED screens with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The base Oppo Reno 12 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Star Speed Edition SoC, while the Reno 12 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition chipset. Both phones carry 5,000mAh batteries with 80W SuperVOOC charging support. 

For optics, the Oppo Reno 12 is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor, while the Pro version has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor. The handsets also have 50-megapixel telephoto cameras with up to 20x digital zoom and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooters alongside 50-megapixel front cameras.

Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro price

The vanilla Oppo Reno 12 price in China starts at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the Reno 12 Pro is priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for a similar configuration.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 12, Oppo Reno 12 Pro, Oppo Reno 12 series, Oppo Find X7, Oppo Find X7 Ultra, Oppo Find X7 series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Redmi A3x With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Company's Global Website

Oppo Reno 12 Series Global Launch Confirmed; Next Find X Flagship to Be Available Outside China
