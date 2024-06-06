Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro will soon be available in markets outside China. The company held an AI conference in London on Wednesday, where it unveiled plans to bring smartphones with generative AI features to about 50 million users by the end of this year. At the conference, Oppo revealed its collaboration with companies like Google, MediaTek, and Microsoft for future AI-backed smartphones. It also confirmed the arrival of the Oppo Reno 12 series as well as the next-generation Find X Flagship in global markets.

Oppo Reno 12 series, Next Find X Flagship global launch

Oppo Reno 12 series, which launched in China in May this year, will be available in several global markets. The next Find X flagship lineup will also be available globally. A press release from the London AI conference confirms that these smartphones will come with generative AI tools like AI Toolbox including AI Writer and AI Recording Summary.

Although the press statement does not reveal a definite timeline for the global launches, a GSMArena report said the company announced during the conference that the Oppo Reno 12 lineup will be available globally later this month, that is, June. It also reportedly teased the upcoming launch with an image that showed silhouettes of two phones.

Meanwhile, there is no word on the launch timeline of the next-generation Find X smartphones. Since the Oppo Find X7 series was unveiled in January this year, the succeeding lineup could likely launch in early 2025. Notably, the Oppo Find X7 and Find X7 Ultra (Review) did not launch outside China.

Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro specifications

The Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro feature 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ 1.5K curved OLED screens with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The base Oppo Reno 12 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Star Speed Edition SoC, while the Reno 12 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition chipset. Both phones carry 5,000mAh batteries with 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 12 is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor, while the Pro version has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor. The handsets also have 50-megapixel telephoto cameras with up to 20x digital zoom and 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooters alongside 50-megapixel front cameras.

Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro price

The vanilla Oppo Reno 12 price in China starts at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the Reno 12 Pro is priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for a similar configuration.

