iPhone 15 Becomes the Best-Selling Smartphone of 2024, Samsung Also on the List With 3 Models: Canalys

Apple's smartphone shipments declined by 1 percent to 225.9 million units in 2024.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 February 2025 10:01 IST
iPhone 15 Becomes the Best-Selling Smartphone of 2024, Samsung Also on the List With 3 Models: Canalys

iPhone 15 was crowned as the best-selling smartphone of 2024 by Canalys

Highlights
  • Analysis reveals Apple led smartphone shipments in 2024 with seven models
  • Global smartphone shipments grew 7 percent YoY, reaching 1.22 billion
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max became a major success despite its late launch
Apple dominated the list of the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with the most smartphones shipped in 2024, according to claims by a market research firm. The Cupertino-based technology giant had as many as seven iPhone models in the top 10 best-selling smartphones of 2024 list, with its new flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max also becoming a runaway success, even though it only debuted in September 2024. Meanwhile, Samsung just about managed to earn its place in the top five rankings courtesy of the Galaxy A15.

Notably, Apple had also secured the top spot in Q4 2024 with a 23 percent market share, driven by its latest iPhone 16 series.

Best-Selling Smartphones of 2024

A report by market analysis firm Canalys reveals that the global smartphone market grew by 7 percent year-on-year (YoY) in 2024, reaching 1.22 billion units. This is said to be the first recovery after two consecutive years of decline in smartphone shipments. Apple retained its crown as the company with the most smartphone shipments in the year from 2023, even though iPhone shipments declined by 1 percent to 225.9 million units.

Samsung's smartphone shipments also saw a 1 percent decline to 222.9 million units in 2024 and it finished just beneath Apple. Xiaomi continued its strong growth, finishing third on the list, registering a 15 percent growth to 168.6 million units. Transsion Holdings, which owns brands like Tecno, Infinix, and Itel, ranked fourth, while Oppo (including OnePlus) rounded off the top five.

While iPhone 15 topped the charts of the best-selling smartphones of 2024, Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max ranked second and third, respectively. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A15 was the only other phone in the top five rankings, earning the fourth place, and the iPhone 16 Pro completed the top five list. Interestingly, no other brand apart from Apple and Samsung had a device in the top 10 best-selling list. It was dominated by Apple with seven iPhone models, followed by Samsung's three offerings, although only one was a flagship device; Galaxy S24 Ultra. The entire list of the top 10 best-selling smartphones is as follows:

  1. iPhone 15
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Max
  3. iPhone 15 Pro Max
  4. Samsung Galaxy A15
  5. iPhone 16 Pro
  6. iPhone 15 Pro
  7. iPhone 16
  8. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  10. iPhone 13

As per the market research firm, 2025 brings complexities both globally and regionally. Growth is said to have slowed down as several markets reach a point of saturation. Thus, vendors may have to find the correct balance between short-term performance, inventory management and long-term investments to succeed.

iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Further reading: Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, itel, Oppo, OnePlus, Infinix, Tecno, Smartphone shipments 2024, IPhone, Canalys
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Nothing Phone 3a Teased to Come With a Camera Button for Quick Snapshots

iPhone 15 Becomes the Best-Selling Smartphone of 2024, Samsung Also on the List With 3 Models: Canalys
