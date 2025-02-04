Apple dominated the list of the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with the most smartphones shipped in 2024, according to claims by a market research firm. The Cupertino-based technology giant had as many as seven iPhone models in the top 10 best-selling smartphones of 2024 list, with its new flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max also becoming a runaway success, even though it only debuted in September 2024. Meanwhile, Samsung just about managed to earn its place in the top five rankings courtesy of the Galaxy A15.

Notably, Apple had also secured the top spot in Q4 2024 with a 23 percent market share, driven by its latest iPhone 16 series.

Best-Selling Smartphones of 2024

A report by market analysis firm Canalys reveals that the global smartphone market grew by 7 percent year-on-year (YoY) in 2024, reaching 1.22 billion units. This is said to be the first recovery after two consecutive years of decline in smartphone shipments. Apple retained its crown as the company with the most smartphone shipments in the year from 2023, even though iPhone shipments declined by 1 percent to 225.9 million units.

Samsung's smartphone shipments also saw a 1 percent decline to 222.9 million units in 2024 and it finished just beneath Apple. Xiaomi continued its strong growth, finishing third on the list, registering a 15 percent growth to 168.6 million units. Transsion Holdings, which owns brands like Tecno, Infinix, and Itel, ranked fourth, while Oppo (including OnePlus) rounded off the top five.

While iPhone 15 topped the charts of the best-selling smartphones of 2024, Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max ranked second and third, respectively. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A15 was the only other phone in the top five rankings, earning the fourth place, and the iPhone 16 Pro completed the top five list. Interestingly, no other brand apart from Apple and Samsung had a device in the top 10 best-selling list. It was dominated by Apple with seven iPhone models, followed by Samsung's three offerings, although only one was a flagship device; Galaxy S24 Ultra. The entire list of the top 10 best-selling smartphones is as follows:

iPhone 15 iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 15 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy A15 iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 16 Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra iPhone 13

As per the market research firm, 2025 brings complexities both globally and regionally. Growth is said to have slowed down as several markets reach a point of saturation. Thus, vendors may have to find the correct balance between short-term performance, inventory management and long-term investments to succeed.