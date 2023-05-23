Technology News

iPhone 16 Camera Module Design Tipped to Look Similar to iPhone 12: All Details

iPhone 16 launch is more than a year away from its rumoured launch timeline.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2023 13:19 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 might feature a dual-camera setup.

iPhone 16 specifications have started to surface ahead of the iPhone 15 launch event. Apple is expected to host the iPhone 15 launch event in September. Ahead of the 2023 iPhone models being unveiled, the rumour mill has started leaking specifications and details of the next year's iPhone. A new leak suggests that the iPhone 16 will get a change in the camera sensor layout. Apple is likely to go back to the iPhone 12 (Review) camera module design for its 2024 baseline iPhone models.

Tipster Unknownz21 claims that Apple will go back to its iPhone 12 camera module design for next year's base iPhone 16 lineup. The tipster stated that Apple's base iPhone 16 model will have a vertical camera layout, as opposed to diagonal on the upcoming iPhone 15. “This will make the handset instantly recognizable as the latest model,” the tipster added. They revealed that an iPhone 12-style design is in testing, though there is another design as well with the same layout.

The tipster further stated that since the iPhone 16 launch will take place in 2024, there will always be a chance of some design changes here and there.

Apple launched the iPhone 12 with a dual-camera setup and an LED flash module on the back. The camera sensors were placed vertically. Since the iPhone 13 (Review), Apple's non-Pro iPhones feature a dual-camera setup with the sensors placed diagonally inside the square-shaped module.

Going back to the iPhone 12 camera module design might help the iPhone 16 look slightly different from the more recent models, at least from the rear. The rumour mill previously claimed that Apple's Dynamic Island, enabled by the pill-shaped notch at the top centre of the display, will be available in all four iPhone 15 series models. The iPhone 16, too, is likely to feature the pill-shaped notch.

