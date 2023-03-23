Technology News
All iPhone 15 Models to Come With Dynamic Island; Pro Models to Sport Titanium Frame: Report

Apple will reportedly use a titanium alloy frame instead of stainless steel for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 March 2023 16:53 IST
All iPhone 15 Models to Come With Dynamic Island; Pro Models to Sport Titanium Frame: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is yet to reveal any details on its next iteration of iPhone

Highlights
  • Apple will launch the iPhone 15 series sometime in September this year
  • iPhone 15 Pro models will discontinue using physical volume buttons
  • Standard iPhone 15 will lack the always-on-display

Apple is expected to unveil its next iteration of the iPhone this year in September. While the Cupertino, California-based company won't share any details about the upcoming iPhone 15 series ahead of launch, speculation and rumours about the smartphones have been doing the rounds on the Internet. A recent report suggests that Apple will offer the Dynamic Island feature that made its debut on iPhone 14 Pro models on all four iPhone 15 models. This feature is used to display notifications as well as manage music streaming and interact with other apps. Currently, it is limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

According to a report by My Fix Guide via @Tech Meow, live images of the entire iPhone 15 series' glass panels, showcasing Dynamic Island on all four models, have been leaked on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. The leaked images also suggest that the width of the borders of iPhone 15 Pro models will be narrowed to 1.5mm. Additionally, the report also hints that the standard models, i.e. the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, will retain the 60Hz refresh rate display and lack the AOD (Always-On Display) feature.

Another blogger @HongyangTechnology on TikTok China has dropped new CAD design renders of iPhone 15 Pro models. It suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro models will replace the physical volume buttons and the side mute switch with an overall slender button to adjust the volume. The blogger also tipped that the new solid-state design in the volume button will disable the pressing functionality of buttons and bring two built-in Taptic Engine motors. Notably, these changes will not be applied to the standard models.

Furthermore, he also reveals that the Pro models will likely come with a Titanium alloy frame instead of stainless steel. This will reduce the weight and increase the durability of the device.

Meanwhile, a recent report also suggested that Apple will ditch the traditional Lightning port and bring a USB Type-C port to the rumoured iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max this year in order to comply with a European Union law. 

 

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, dynamic island, iPhone 14
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
