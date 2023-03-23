Apple is expected to unveil its next iteration of the iPhone this year in September. While the Cupertino, California-based company won't share any details about the upcoming iPhone 15 series ahead of launch, speculation and rumours about the smartphones have been doing the rounds on the Internet. A recent report suggests that Apple will offer the Dynamic Island feature that made its debut on iPhone 14 Pro models on all four iPhone 15 models. This feature is used to display notifications as well as manage music streaming and interact with other apps. Currently, it is limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

According to a report by My Fix Guide via @Tech Meow, live images of the entire iPhone 15 series' glass panels, showcasing Dynamic Island on all four models, have been leaked on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. The leaked images also suggest that the width of the borders of iPhone 15 Pro models will be narrowed to 1.5mm. Additionally, the report also hints that the standard models, i.e. the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, will retain the 60Hz refresh rate display and lack the AOD (Always-On Display) feature.

Another blogger @HongyangTechnology on TikTok China has dropped new CAD design renders of iPhone 15 Pro models. It suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro models will replace the physical volume buttons and the side mute switch with an overall slender button to adjust the volume. The blogger also tipped that the new solid-state design in the volume button will disable the pressing functionality of buttons and bring two built-in Taptic Engine motors. Notably, these changes will not be applied to the standard models.

Furthermore, he also reveals that the Pro models will likely come with a Titanium alloy frame instead of stainless steel. This will reduce the weight and increase the durability of the device.

Meanwhile, a recent report also suggested that Apple will ditch the traditional Lightning port and bring a USB Type-C port to the rumoured iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max this year in order to comply with a European Union law.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.