Apple launched its iPhone 14 series with four models in September last year. The Cupertino giant is yet to confirm anything about the new iPhone 15 series, but rumours of the 2024 iPhone models, speculated to be the iPhone 16 series, have already started coming in. A new report suggests that Apple's iPhone 16 Pro will feature an under-display face ID. The lens used for ‌facial recognition will not be visible when not in use. Only the lens cutout for the front camera will be visible. Further, all iPhone 15 models are expected to come with a Dynamic Island feature that is currently available only on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

According to a report by The Elec (in Korean), Apple could bring the under-display Face ID for the iPhone 16 Pro. The biometric security that is used for securely unlocking the device would look like a normal display when it is not in use. With this, when the display is turned on, only the lens cutout for the front camera will be visible. Also, the sense of immersion could be improved.

After the implementation of under-display ‌Face ID‌ technology, Apple will move to adopt an under-panel camera (UPC), says the report. This is said to eliminate the display cutouts currently present on the ‌iPhone‌.

Apple was earlier speculated to pack under-display Face ID technology with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The report also adds that the company will make the Dynamic Island feature available across iPhone 15 models since the under-display technology is not yet ready. Last year, the feature was limited to the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series.

The Elec's report is in line with speculations made by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and supply chain analyst Ross Young. Kuo suggested last year that the under-display Face ID will come to Apple for the first time in 2024 along with an under-screen front camera. Ross Young earlier tweeted that iPhone 16 Pro could feature under-display Face ID. He also claimed that Apple would make Dynamic Island available across iPhone 15 models. Ross said that Apple's 120Hz ProMotion displays will be limited to the Pro models.

