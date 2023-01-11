Technology News
  iPhone 16 Pro May Get Under Display Face ID, All iPhone 15 Models May Get Dynamic Island: Report

iPhone 16 Pro May Get Under-Display Face ID, All iPhone 15 Models May Get Dynamic Island: Report

Apple is suggested to use an under-display Face ID system to retain biometric authentication on iPhone 16 Pro.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 January 2023 14:40 IST
iPhone 16 Pro May Get Under-Display Face ID, All iPhone 15 Models May Get Dynamic Island: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 series was launched in September 2022

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 Pro could be first Apple phone to get under-display Face ID
  • Dynamic Island feature is currently limited to iPhone 14 Pro models
  • iPhone 15 expected to be launched in the second half of 2023

Apple launched its iPhone 14 series with four models in September last year. The Cupertino giant is yet to confirm anything about the new iPhone 15 series, but rumours of the 2024 iPhone models, speculated to be the iPhone 16 series, have already started coming in. A new report suggests that Apple's iPhone 16 Pro will feature an under-display face ID. The lens used for ‌facial recognition will not be visible when not in use. Only the lens cutout for the front camera will be visible. Further, all iPhone 15 models are expected to come with a Dynamic Island feature that is currently available only on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

According to a report by The Elec (in Korean), Apple could bring the under-display Face ID for the iPhone 16 Pro. The biometric security that is used for securely unlocking the device would look like a normal display when it is not in use. With this, when the display is turned on, only the lens cutout for the front camera will be visible. Also, the sense of immersion could be improved.

After the implementation of under-display ‌Face ID‌ technology, Apple will move to adopt an under-panel camera (UPC), says the report. This is said to eliminate the display cutouts currently present on the ‌iPhone‌.

Apple was earlier speculated to pack under-display Face ID technology with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The report also adds that the company will make the Dynamic Island feature available across iPhone 15 models since the under-display technology is not yet ready. Last year, the feature was limited to the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series.

The Elec's report is in line with speculations made by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and supply chain analyst Ross Young. Kuo suggested last year that the under-display Face ID will come to Apple for the first time in 2024 along with an under-screen front camera. Ross Young earlier tweeted that iPhone 16 Pro could feature under-display Face ID. He also claimed that Apple would make Dynamic Island available across iPhone 15 models. Ross said that Apple's 120Hz ProMotion displays will be limited to the Pro models.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 15, iPhone 16, iPhone 14
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations.
iPhone 16 Pro May Get Under-Display Face ID, All iPhone 15 Models May Get Dynamic Island: Report
