Samsung Galaxy S23 camera details have been leaked, ahead of the launch of the upcoming handset. The company on Wednesday confirmed the date of its next Galaxy Unpacked event as February 1, where it is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Ahead of the handsets' debut, a couple of teaser videos for the new flagships have surfaced online. The main visual component in these videos, like the invitation image, is three camera lenses. The first video mentions "megapixels that'll make you say wow," implying that this is a teaser for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which will feature a 200-megapixel main camera.

Noted tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has posted what appear to be official teaser videos as GIFs on Twitter. Even though they don't demonstrate the Galaxy S23 series, they affirm a triple-camera setup and give us a glimpse of what Samsung is working on for its 2023 flagships. "Mode for moonlight," "Capture the night, even in low light," "Stunning night photos are coming," "Megapixels that will make you say wow," "Wow-worthy resolution is coming," and "soon" are among the buzzwords and catchphrases used in the teaser videos.

According to a previous report, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will include a "night vision" camera. It was rumoured to have a quad rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. In low-light imaging, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to compete with the recently launched Vivo X90 Pro+.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to have a 6.8-inch display with a resolution of 1,440,088 pixels and a colour depth of 16.7 million. The handset will be backed by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It's said to have a 5,000mAh battery.

The date of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event has been officially confirmed by the South Korean conglomerate. During the event, the firm is expected to introduce its latest flagship Galaxy S23 lineup alongside other devices. The forthcoming lineup will reportedly include three models: the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. For the first time in three years, Samsung will hold an in-person live event, and the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will take place in San Francisco and will begin on February 1 at 11.30 pm IST, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.