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Apple Announces iOS 27 Release Date: Here’s When It’s Arriving on Your iPhone

Apple has announced the availability of its latest iOS 27. Here’s what you need to know.

Written by Rohan Pal, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 September 2026 23:59 IST
Apple Announces iOS 27 Release Date: Here’s When It’s Arriving on Your iPhone
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Highlights
  • Apple has finally announced the release date of its latest iOS 27
  • The latest user interface brings a host of interesting features
  • Here’s what you need to know about iOS 27
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Apple has finally announced the global availability of its latest operating system, iOS 27. The company has announced the release schedule during its ‘Surprise and Shine' event on Wednesday, confirming when iPhone users will be able to download the latest version of its OS. The announcement comes nearly three months after Apple first previewed iOS 27 at WWDC 2026. 

iOS 27 Release Date

Apple has confirmed that iOS 27 will be publicly available from September 14. The over-the-air update will be available for compatible iPhones. Users can install the latest version of iOS by going to Settings > General > Software Update

Ios 27 Discussion
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iOS 27 Features

Apple has introduced substantial updates with iOS 27. IOS 27 brings improved Liquid Glass design. It also features iPhone Handoff, which lets you use the same numbers on different iPhones. The latest operating system brings the next generation of Apple Intelligence alongside the much-awaited Siri AI. The new assistant is designed to understand more natural requests and maintain context across interactions. The most notable change is to the Siri AI assistant, which is now equipped with a combination of Apple's own Foundation Models and Google's Gemini AI models. Users can also launch Siri as a standalone app, and it can display their older chats.

iOS 27 also brings additional tools aimed at helping parents manage their children's digital experiences, including Time Allowances and Schedules, and a new Ask to Browser feature for new websites. Moving on, the Phone app also gets a redesign, and it now shows important information from the Mail app. Moreover, both Messages and Mail show suggestions. The Safari app now groups tabs based on topics, and even notifies users when a website is updated with new information. 

iOS 27: List of Compatible Devices

Check out the detailed list of iPhones that will get the iOS 27 update. 

Check if your phone is featured in the list below:

  • iPhone 17 Pro Max
  • iPhone 17 Pro
  • iPhone Air
  • iPhone 17
  • iPhone 17e
  • iPhone 16e
  • iPhone 16
  • iPhone 16 Plus
  • iPhone 16 Pro
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
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Further reading: iOS 27, iOS 27 Compatible iPhones, iOS 27 Release Date, Apple Event 2026
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
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