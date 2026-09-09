Apple has finally announced the global availability of its latest operating system, iOS 27. The company has announced the release schedule during its ‘Surprise and Shine' event on Wednesday, confirming when iPhone users will be able to download the latest version of its OS. The announcement comes nearly three months after Apple first previewed iOS 27 at WWDC 2026.

iOS 27 Release Date

Apple has confirmed that iOS 27 will be publicly available from September 14. The over-the-air update will be available for compatible iPhones. Users can install the latest version of iOS by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

iOS 27 Features

Apple has introduced substantial updates with iOS 27. IOS 27 brings improved Liquid Glass design. It also features iPhone Handoff, which lets you use the same numbers on different iPhones. The latest operating system brings the next generation of Apple Intelligence alongside the much-awaited Siri AI. The new assistant is designed to understand more natural requests and maintain context across interactions. The most notable change is to the Siri AI assistant, which is now equipped with a combination of Apple's own Foundation Models and Google's Gemini AI models. Users can also launch Siri as a standalone app, and it can display their older chats.

iOS 27 also brings additional tools aimed at helping parents manage their children's digital experiences, including Time Allowances and Schedules, and a new Ask to Browser feature for new websites. Moving on, the Phone app also gets a redesign, and it now shows important information from the Mail app. Moreover, both Messages and Mail show suggestions. The Safari app now groups tabs based on topics, and even notifies users when a website is updated with new information.

iOS 27: List of Compatible Devices

Check out the detailed list of iPhones that will get the iOS 27 update.

Check if your phone is featured in the list below: