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Apple Just Gave the Standard AirPods 5 a Massive 'Pro' Upgrade

AirPods 5 earphones are said to offer 50 percent more noise reduction and an improved fit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 September 2026 23:05 IST
Apple Just Gave the Standard AirPods 5 a Massive 'Pro' Upgrade

Photo Credit: Apple

AirPods 5 is claimed to offer improved fit

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Highlights
  • Apple claims to have improved the Transparency mode
  • AirPods 5 support hands-free Siri AI features
  • The Live Translation feature is available on AirPods 5
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Apple AirPods 5 have launched in India with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), an updated acoustic architecture and new audio features. Apple claims the new earbuds can reduce up to 50 percent more external noise than AirPods 4 with ANC. The company also claims improved sound quality through next-generation Adaptive EQ, along with a better fit across different ear shapes. AirPods 5 also support hands-free Siri AI features and Live Translation.

Apple AirPods 5 Price in India, Availability

Apple AirPods 5 are priced at Rs. 14,900 in India, while the AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case cost Rs. 17,900. Both models are available to pre-order in the country, with sales beginning Friday, September 18. In the US, the latest TWS costs $129 (roughly Rs. 12,300) and $149 (roughly Rs. 14,200), respectively.

The standard AirPods 5 come with a charging case, while the higher-end version adds a Wireless Charging Case. The latter also includes volume controls on the stems.

Apple AirPods 5 Features, Specifications

The AirPods 5 feature Active Noise Cancellation. Apple claims the earbuds reduce up to 50 percent more external noise than AirPods 4 with ANC. They also feature an updated Transparency mode, Adaptive Audio and Conversation Awareness, which lowers media volume when the user starts speaking.

For audio, the AirPods 5 get a new multiport acoustic architecture and next-generation Adaptive EQ. Apple claims this delivers richer, more detailed sound across a wider range of ear shapes. They also support Personalised Spatial Audio.

The AirPods 5 can be used with Siri AI hands-free when paired with a compatible iPhone. Users can respond to Siri with simple head gestures, while Live Translation lets them hear translated conversations through the earbuds when paired with compatible Apple devices and Apple Intelligence.

The AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case add a useful feature to the stems: a force sensor that lets users adjust the volume by swiping up or down. Apple claims they offer up to five hours of playback with ANC enabled on a single charge, while the case provides total listening time of up to 22 hours.

Apple has also made the AirPods 5 more resistant to dust, sweat and water. The company says the earbuds use recycled materials, including recycled plastic in the wireless charging case and recycled cobalt in the battery.

For the full set of features, the AirPods 5 need to be paired with an Apple device running the latest software. Siri AI is rolling out in beta with iOS 27, while Live Translation also requires compatible Apple hardware, software and firmware.

AirPods 5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

AirPods 5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
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Further reading: AirPods 5, AirPods, AirPods 5 series launch, AirPods 5 ANC, Apple, AirPods 5 Price in India
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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