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iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro Series Design and Colour Options Appear in Early Case Listings Online

iPhone Duo will reportedly be offered in two colour options, namely Dark Blue and White.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 September 2026 14:59 IST
iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro Series Design and Colour Options Appear in Early Case Listings Online

iPhone Duo will ship with the latest iOS 27

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Highlights
  • iPhone Duo appears with two button on the top
  • iPhone 18 Pro series could retain the design of its predecessor
  • iPhone Duo could be powered by the A20 Pro chipset
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Apple will enter the foldable smartphone category with the launch of the iPhone Duo. The tech giant's first foldable will be showcased during the ‘Surprise and Shine' event on Wednesday (today), along with the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Hours before the launch event starts, a protective case manufacturer listed covers and skins for the three upcoming Apple smartphones, revealing their design in detail. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are shown to be identical to last year's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the iPhone Duo appears with a unique design and button placement. The foldable is also shown to ship with MagSafe support.

iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro Series Design (Expected)

Dbrand, the multibrand protective case and skin manufacturer, has listed the grip cases for Apple's upcoming foldable, which could be called iPhone Duo or iPhone Ultra, along with the cases for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The images of the cases and skins reveal the design and colour options of the three handsets.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are shown to sport the same design as their predecessors, with a flat rear panel, featuring a horizontal rectangular camera plateau at the top. There are six cutouts on the camera module, one each for the three camera sensors, one for the LiDAR sensor, one for the LED flash, and one for the secondary microphone.

The power button appears on the right side of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, while the volume controls and Action Button are shown on the left side. The phones are also shown in black, blue, and red colour options.

On the other hand, the iPhone Duo appears with a unique design, similar to the ones previously spotted in leaked renders. The foldable is shown to feature an asymmetrical outer display, with squared edges on the left and rounded corners on the right. The iPhone Duo appears in a dark blue shade.

The flush Camera Control button and power button will be placed on the right side of the foldable's upper flap, while the two volume up and down buttons appear at the top of the handset. On the back, the iPhone Duo might feature a horizontal pill-shaped camera plateau with four cutouts, one each for the two camera sensors, one for the LED flash, and one for an unspecified sensor.

iPhone Duo

upcoming
iPhone Duo

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.76-inch
Cover Display 5.49-inch
Cover Resolution 1422x2088 pixels
Processor Apple A20 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
OS iOS 27
Resolution 2713x1920 pixels
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Further reading: iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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