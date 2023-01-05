Technology News

iPhone Maker Foxconn Says Output at Largest China Plant Recovering Despite Revenue Drop

Foxconn said on Thursday that December revenue was down 12.3 percent year-on-year.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 January 2023 17:43 IST
iPhone Maker Foxconn Says Output at Largest China Plant Recovering Despite Revenue Drop

Photo Credit: Reuters

Foxconn has offered bonuses to attract new workers, convince others to stay

Highlights
  • Foxconn assembles around 70 percent of iPhones according to analysts
  • Its Zhengzhou plant said to produce the majority of iPhone 14 Pro
  • Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant faced strict restrictions due to COVID-19

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Thursday output at its iPhone plant in China had "basically returned to normal" and December revenue, down 12.3 percent year-on-year, marked the start of a recovery.

Production of Apple iPhones faced disruption ahead of Christmas and January's Lunar New Year holidays, after curbs to control COVID-19 prompted thousands of workers to leave Foxconn's factory lines in China's Zhengzhou city.

Although lower compared with the previous year, the company said revenue for December was better than it expected and that a "gradual recovery" at its Zhengzhou plant had contributed to "double-digit growth" in revenue for its smart consumer electronics business compared to November.

A Foxconn source familiar with the matter, who could not be named because they were not authorised to speak to the press, said the growth in December compared to the month prior for its consumer electronics business, including smartphones, showed major client Apple did not cut orders.

A high base from a year earlier, when demand for smartphones revived after the early impact of the pandemic, also led to the yearly decline in revenue, the person added.

Revenue for 2022 rose 10.47 percent from the previous year to a record high, driven by growth across major product lines from smartphones to servers, the company said.

In the fourth quarter, the Zhengzhou plant grappled with strict COVID-19 restrictions, now being eased, that fuelled discontent among workers over conditions at the factory. It was also hit by worker unrest over pay.

Foxconn has offered bonuses to attract new workers and convince others to stay on.

A company source told Reuters last month it aimed for the plant to resume full production around late December-to-early January.

Analysts say Foxconn assembles around 70 percent of iPhones, and the Zhengzhou plant produces the majority of its premium models including iPhone 14 Pro.

The company said in Thursday's statement it expects first-quarter revenue "to be roughly in line with market consensus," without elaborating.

Analysts expect first-quarter revenue to grow by 5.6 percent year-on-year, according to Refinitiv.

Foxconn shares closed down 0.1 percent, below the broader market which ended up 0.72 percent.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, Foxconn
Hitman 3 Getting Rebranded as World of Assassination, Will Fuse Entire Trilogy Into One Package
Featured video of the day
The Tech Finale 2022 Part 2 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

iPhone Maker Foxconn Says Output at Largest China Plant Recovering Despite Revenue Drop
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7a Leak Hints at RAM Upgrade: All Details
  2. Redmi Note 12 Series With Up to 200-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Setup Launched
  4. Motorola ThinkPhone to Be Unveiled at CES 2023, Design Teased
  5. OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W Fast Charging Goes Official
  6. Samsung Galaxy F04 With 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: All Details
  7. Black Panther 2 Is Coming to Disney+ Hotstar on This Date
  8. Google Pixel 7a Hands-on Video Appears Online, Design Tipped
  9. Redmi Note 12 5G First Impressions: No Longer a Budget Option
  10. Fitbit Versa 4 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Maker Foxconn Says Output at Largest China Plant Recovering Despite Revenue Drop
  2. Oppo Announces Android 13-Based ColorOS 13 Stable Update Rollout Schedule for Q1 2023
  3. CES 2023: Gigabyte Aorus 17X, Aorus 15X Gaming Laptops Updated With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 HX-Series CPU
  4. Hitman 3 Getting Rebranded as World of Assassination, Will Fuse Entire Trilogy Into One Package
  5. Cryptosat, SpaceX Push Out Satellite ‘Crypto2’ into Earth’s Orbit: Details
  6. Citizen CZ Smart Watch (2023) With NASA, IBM Watson Technology Launched: All Details
  7. Binance's Deal to Acquire Bankrupt Voyager Digital Faces US SEC Objection: All Details
  8. iPhone 16 Pro Models Tipped to Feature Faster Memory, 3nm A18 Bionic SoC: All Details
  9. Jio 5G Services Rolled Out in Odisha; Bhubaneswar, Cuttack First to Get Support for Jio's 5G Network
  10. Microsoft, ISRO Partner to Support Space Technology Startups in India: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.