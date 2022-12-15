Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Foxconn to Ease COVID 19 Restrictions at Biggest iPhone Factory in China, End 'Closed Loop' System

Foxconn to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions at Biggest iPhone Factory in China, End 'Closed Loop' System

Quantifying the carbon footprint of sending emails, or any other digital service, is not an easy task.

By Associated Press |  Updated: 15 December 2022 18:25 IST
Foxconn to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions at Biggest iPhone Factory in China, End 'Closed Loop' System

Photo Credit: Foxconn

"Zero-COVID” restrictions were lifted after a spate of protests across China

Highlights
  • Foxconn made the announcement to relax restrictions via WeChat
  • Company to no longer provide free meals to workers as cafeteria reopens
  • Foxconn employees who have tested positive will still get free meals

The company that assembles Apple's iPhones has announced it is easing COVID-19 restrictions at its largest factory in China that led thousands of workers to quit and drastically slowed production.

Foxconn Technology said in a statement on one of its official WeChat social media accounts that it would end the so-called “closed loop” system at the facility in Zhengzhou, central China, that required workers to stay in their workplaces and dormitories to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections.

The move announced Wednesday came about a week after China began easing harsh COVID-19 curbs despite signs the number of infections is rising.

Following a spate of protests across the country last month many “zero-COVID” restrictions were lifted. That means people no longer need to take frequent COVID-19 tests to travel on public transport. If they do test positive for the virus, they can isolate at home if they have only mild or no symptoms instead of being sent to a quarantine center.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's government is still officially committed to stopping virus transmission. But the government's latest moves suggest authorities will tolerate more infections without quarantines or shutting down travel or businesses.

Thousands of workers at the huge factory in Zhengzhou walked out in late October over complaints of unsafe working conditions — such as food shortages due to closed cafeterias — and a virus outbreak at the plant.

The last quarter of the year is typically a busy season for companies like Foxconn as they ramp up production ahead of the end of year holiday rush. Apple has warned that iPhone 14 deliveries would be delayed due to manufacturing disruptions.

Foxconn, headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan, has been trying to rebuild its workforce after the massive walkout in late October. The company then ended up apologizing after a pay dispute triggered protests by workers who said Foxconn had changed the terms of wages offered to attract them to the factory.

In its announcement, the company said it would no longer provide free meals to workers because factory cafeterias would reopen. Instead, meal expenses will be deducted from employees' wages as usual, though workers who must quarantine after testing positive for the virus will still get free meals.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, Foxconn, COVID 19
God of War TV Series Officially Ordered at Amazon Prime Video
Avatar: The Way of Water Review: James Cameron Gives Us the Biggest ‘Video Game Movie’ Ever
Featured video of the day
Which 2022 iPad to Buy?

Related Stories

Foxconn to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions at Biggest iPhone Factory in China, End 'Closed Loop' System
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  2. Avatar 2 Review: The Biggest, Most Expensive ‘Video Game Movie’ Ever
  3. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  4. Nokia C31 With 3-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Avatar 2 Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  6. Acer Swift Edge With 16-Inch 4K OLED Display Launched in India
  7. How to Watch the Moto X40 Launch Livestream Event
  8. Apple Could Allow Third-Party App Stores in This Region
  9. Pakistan to Get CBDC by 2025, Finance Minister Asad Umar Says
  10. Amazon Has Ordered a God of War TV Series: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto X40 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 60-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Foxconn to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions at Biggest iPhone Factory in China, End 'Closed Loop' System
  3. God of War TV Series Officially Ordered at Amazon Prime Video
  4. Magic Eden NFT Marketplace Tries to Entice Traffic with Rewards as Market Crumbles
  5. Realme 10S With Dual-Camera Setup, 256GB Storage to Launch on December 16
  6. Oppo Find N2, Find N2 Flip With 120Hz Displays, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Series Launch Date Set for December 16; May Feature 6000mAh Battery: Details
  8. Aar Ya Paar Trailer: Aditya Rawal-Led Series to Stream December 30 on Disney+ Hotstar
  9. Redmi Note 11 Pro (2023) Surfaces on TDRA Certification Website; May Launch Soon: Report
  10. Elon Musk Sells Tesla Stock Worth $3.85 Billion, US SEC Filing Shows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.