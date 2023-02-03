Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • India Could See Increase in Manufacturing of iPhones, Other Premium Phones After Tax Cuts on Imported Parts

India Could See Increase in Manufacturing of iPhones, Other Premium Phones After Tax Cuts on Imported Parts

FM Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Budget presentation, eliminated the 2.5 percent customs duty on select parts of mobile camera phones.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 February 2023 17:38 IST
India Could See Increase in Manufacturing of iPhones, Other Premium Phones After Tax Cuts on Imported Parts

Mobile phone exports in India nearly doubled year-on-year to $5 billion between April-October in 2022

Highlights
  • India expects to manufacture more mobile phones in 2023
  • Apple aims to boost its share of India-produced phones to 25 percent
  • Apple exports from India hit $1 billion in December

India expects to manufacture more mobile phones this year after the government eliminated import tariffs on some components used to assemble high-end phones from global companies such as Apple Inc, a tax official told Reuters on Friday.

Indian mobile phone exports nearly doubled year-on-year to $5 billion (roughly Rs. 40,960 crore) between April-October in 2022, primarily supported by the government's key scheme to offer incentives to local manufacturers.

At the annual budget for 2023/24 on Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman eliminated the 2.5 percent customs duty on select parts of mobile camera phones.

"The duty structure now encourages them (phone manufacturers) to import parts and assemble here," V. Rama Mathew, member of India's Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, said in an interview.

"The duty changes will benefit all phone sectors. But it will also benefit the premium phone sector because if you see the cost of components, camera assembly contributes substantially," Mathew said.

The move comes as Apple aims to boost its share of India-produced phones to 25 percent. Apple exports from India hit $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,190 crore) in December.

The Cupertino, California-based company has bet big on India since it began assembling iPhones in the country in 2017 via Wistron, and later with Foxconn, in line with the Indian government's push for local manufacturing.

Foxconn plans to quadruple the workforce at its iPhone factory in India over two years, sources told Reuters late last year.

J.P. Morgan analysts have estimated that a quarter of all Apple products would be made outside China by 2025, up from 5 percent currently.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, budget 2023, Nirmala Sitharaman, Indian mobile phone exports, Wistron
Android 14 May Allow Some Phones to Be Used As Webcams: Report
Featured video of the day
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23 Plus and S23 First Look in Hindi: साल की धमाकेदार शुरुआत!

Related Stories

India Could See Increase in Manufacturing of iPhones, Other Premium Phones After Tax Cuts on Imported Parts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  2. Ant-Man 3 to Kartik Aaryan-led Shehzada, the 7 Biggest Movies in February
  3. OnePlus 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  4. Twitter Has Begun Interest Payments on Elon Musk’s Buyout Bank Debt
  5. Pathaan Nearing Rs. 700 Crore in Worldwide Box Office
  6. ‘Was Expected’: No Mention of Crypto in India’s Budget Explained by Insiders
  7. Fursat, an Apple Film Shot on iPhone 14 Pro, Released on YouTube: Details
  8. Oppo Reno 8T 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Check Price
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Slashed Post Galaxy S23 Launch: Check New Price
  10. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Price Leaked Ahead of Global Launch on February 7
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Expected to Achieve Net Profit in FY2026-27: MoS Devusinh Chauhan
  2. India Could See Increase in Manufacturing of iPhones, Other Premium Phones After Tax Cuts on Imported Parts
  3. Android 14 May Allow Some Phones to Be Used As Webcams: Report
  4. FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried in Talks With US Prosecutors to Resolve Dispute Over Strict Bail Conditions
  5. Airtel Rolls Out 5G in Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur; Service Now Live in 4 Cities in Kerala
  6. OnePlus 11 5G Confirmed to Get 4 Years of Android, 5 Years of Security Updates
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Pathaan Nearing Rs. 700 Crore in Worldwide Box Office
  8. 88 NFTs Inspired by 1st Artwork to be Sent on Moon Slated For March Release
  9. Dizo Watch D2 With 120 Fitness Modes, Hybrid Aluminium Frame Launched in India: All Details
  10. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5, God of War Ragnarök Bundle Pre-Orders to Go Live on February 7
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.