Apple may be closer to launching the iPhone Air 2 than previously expected. A fresh leak has reignited debate around Apple's plans for its ultra-thin smartphone lineup, after months of uncertainty and contradictory reports. The claim suggests the company could return to its traditional fall launch window rather than pushing the device far into the future. If accurate, the timing would signal renewed confidence in Apple's slim phone strategy, even as the broader market shows mixed demand for ultra-thin designs.

Apple May Unveil iPhone Air 2 Earlier Than Expected

According to a new claim from tipster Fixed Focus Digital, Apple plans to debut the second-generation iPhone Air at its usual 2026 fall launch event, typically held in early September, reviving speculation after months of conflicting reports.

This claim runs counter to a recent report, which said Apple had removed the next iPhone Air from its schedule without setting a new launch date. A follow-up report added that some Apple engineers were instead targeting a redesigned model for spring 2027, alongside the iPhone 18 and a lower-end iPhone 18e.

The tipster also repeated earlier claims that the iPhone 17e has already entered mass production and is likely to debut at Apple's 2026 spring event, usually held in March.

The iPhone Air 2 is expected to address criticism of the first-generation model by adding a second rear camera and possibly lowering its price. Other rumoured upgrades include a lighter build, vapour chamber cooling, and a larger battery, though Apple has not confirmed any of these details.

The renewed focus on slim phones comes amid mixed results for the category. Samsung's ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge reportedly struggled to gain traction, with weak sales fuelling speculation about the future of Edge-branded slim models. Thin designs continue to appeal visually, but they often involve compromises in battery size, camera hardware, and overall practicality.

Despite these challenges, Apple appears committed to pushing slim form factors, with the iPhone Air widely seen as a design experiment for future devices. Whether the iPhone Air 2 launches in fall 2026 or slips to 2027, the latest leak suggests Apple is still actively shaping its slim phone strategy.

