iPhone Air 2 Tipped for Fall Launch as Apple Rethinks Slim Phone Strategy

The iPhone Air 2 is expected to address criticism of the first-generation model by adding a second rear camera and a larger battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 December 2025 11:51 IST
iPhone Air 2 Tipped for Fall Launch as Apple Rethinks Slim Phone Strategy

iPhone Air (pictured) features one 48-megapixel rear camera and a 5.6mm slim profile

Highlights
  • Tipster claims iPhone Air 2 debut in early September 2026
  • New leak contradicts reports of a delayed iPhone Air 2 launch
  • iPhone 17e is tipped to launch at Apple’s 2026 spring event
Apple may be closer to launching the iPhone Air 2 than previously expected. A fresh leak has reignited debate around Apple's plans for its ultra-thin smartphone lineup, after months of uncertainty and contradictory reports. The claim suggests the company could return to its traditional fall launch window rather than pushing the device far into the future. If accurate, the timing would signal renewed confidence in Apple's slim phone strategy, even as the broader market shows mixed demand for ultra-thin designs.

Apple May Unveil iPhone Air 2 Earlier Than Expected

According to a new claim from tipster Fixed Focus Digital, Apple plans to debut the second-generation iPhone Air at its usual 2026 fall launch event, typically held in early September, reviving speculation after months of conflicting reports.

This claim runs counter to a recent report, which said Apple had removed the next iPhone Air from its schedule without setting a new launch date. A follow-up report added that some Apple engineers were instead targeting a redesigned model for spring 2027, alongside the iPhone 18 and a lower-end iPhone 18e.

The tipster also repeated earlier claims that the iPhone 17e has already entered mass production and is likely to debut at Apple's 2026 spring event, usually held in March.

The iPhone Air 2 is expected to address criticism of the first-generation model by adding a second rear camera and possibly lowering its price. Other rumoured upgrades include a lighter build, vapour chamber cooling, and a larger battery, though Apple has not confirmed any of these details.

The renewed focus on slim phones comes amid mixed results for the category. Samsung's ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge reportedly struggled to gain traction, with weak sales fuelling speculation about the future of Edge-branded slim models. Thin designs continue to appeal visually, but they often involve compromises in battery size, camera hardware, and overall practicality.

Despite these challenges, Apple appears committed to pushing slim form factors, with the iPhone Air widely seen as a design experiment for future devices. Whether the iPhone Air 2 launches in fall 2026 or slips to 2027, the latest leak suggests Apple is still actively shaping its slim phone strategy.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone Air

iPhone Air

  • Good
  • Incredibly lightweight and super thin
  • Stunning display
  • Solid performance
  • Good primary and selfie cameras
  • Bad
  • A single-camera sensor at the back
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life could have been better
  • Mono speaker leaves much to be desired
  • Expensive
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1260x2736 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

  • Good
  • Slim and light IP68-rated design
  • Smooth software experience loaded with AI
  • Impressive primary camera
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Bad
  • Lacks a dedicated telephoto camera
  • Average ultrawide camera performance
  • Gets too hot when using the camera
  • Throttles quickly under load
  • Battery life only lasts a day
  • Charging is relatively slow
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Further reading: iPhone Air 2, iPhone Air 2 Launch, iPhone Air 2 Features, iPhone 17e, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi 17 Visits BIS Certification Site, Likely to Launch in India Soon

iPhone Air 2 Tipped for Fall Launch as Apple Rethinks Slim Phone Strategy
Tech News in Hindi
