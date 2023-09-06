Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Granted Patent That Could Allow for Truly 'Matte Black' iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch Models: Details

Apple Granted Patent That Could Allow for Truly 'Matte Black' iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch Models: Details

Anodised metal that is black in colour usually appears glossy and reflects light instead of absorbing it, but Apple's latest patent hints at a solution.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 September 2023 17:37 IST
Apple Granted Patent That Could Allow for Truly 'Matte Black' iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch Models: Details

Photo Credit: Julian O'hayon

Apple is yet to announce plans to launch new products with a dark matte black finish

Highlights
  • Apple latest patent might let it create 'truly' matte black devices
  • The US Patent office published the patent document on September 5
  • Apple will enable an anodised metal surface to absorb incidental light

iPhone and MacBook models could arrive in new matte black colour options in the future, as the Cupertino company was granted a patent that could allow the company to produce a dark version of its smartphone, laptops, tablets, and smartwatches, according to details shared in the patent document issued by the US Patent Office (USPTO) on Tuesday. While original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) including Apple have launched devices with matte finishes in the past, creating one with a dark colour — such as black — has proved to be challenging.

US patent 11751349-B2, titled "Anodised part having a matte black appearance" was granted to Apple on Tuesday and the USPTO credits James Curran, Aaron Paterson, and Sonja Postak as the inventors of the technology. The document that was published by the patent office also reveals that Apple filed the application for the patent in May 2020. 

Apple's latest patent refers to the use of an anodised part that comprises both a metal substrate and an anodised layer that is created from the metal substrate. The company has designed the anodised layer to utilise light-absorbing features that are located at varying locations and can absorb light that falls on the surface of the device's enclosure. Apple details plans to etch the surface of an anodised part to create these light-absorbing features.

In order to impart colour to the anodised layer, Apple describes the use of "pores" on the surface that have particles of colour infused in them. The patent document claims the anodised layer will have a CIELAB L* value that is lower than 10. This means that the appearance of the product's surface would be nearly black, but with a matte finish.

matte black finish patent apple uspto apple patent

Figures 6A, 6B, 7A, and 7B depict the etched anodised part under an electron microscope
Photo Credit: USPTO/ Apple

 

Many manufacturers have tried to create devices with a matte finish that is nearly black in colour, but most efforts have failed — anodised metal that is black in colour appears glossy and reflects large amounts of light instead of absorbing it. Apple has provided details of how the company managed to create a truly black device with a metal finish in the patent document. 

Recent reports suggest that Apple could be working on products such as a smart ring that can provide haptic feedback and pressure-sensitive input. Similarly, a recent patent application hints at work on AirPods sensors that allow Apple's wireless earphones to measure brain electrical activity. Apple was also recently granted a second patent that points to the possible addition of Face ID support on future MacBook and Mac computers.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple patent, iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, Apple design, Patents, USPTO, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
All Upcoming Marvel Movies and Web Series: Phases 5, 6, and Beyond
Japan’s Casio Watch Brand Takes its G-Shock Line to Metaverse with Polygon: Details

Related Stories

Apple Granted Patent That Could Allow for Truly 'Matte Black' iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch Models: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Be Delayed by Four Weeks Due to This Reason
  2. Moto G54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  3. Honor 90 5G India Price Range, Specifications Tipped: Check Here
  4. Oppo A38 With 6.56-Inch HD+ Display Silently Debuts: See Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 Now Available in India With These Offers
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series Is Receiving One UI 5 Watch Update
  7. Realme Narzo 60x With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  8. Nokia G42 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Jio Users Can Avail These Additional Benefits on Select Recharge Plans
  10. Boat Wave Elevate With Apple Watch Ultra Design Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. GoPro Hero 12 Black With Up to 5.3K HDR Video, Wireless Audio and Longer Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  2. Xiaomi Mix Flip Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database, Tipped to Sport Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Apple Granted Patent That Could Allow for Truly 'Matte Black' iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch Models: Details
  4. Realme Buds T300 With ANC, 360 Spatial Audio Effect Launched in India: Price, Offers
  5. Japan’s Casio Watch Brand Takes its G-Shock Line to Metaverse with Polygon: Details
  6. Google Tipped to Shift Android 14 Release Date to October 4 Alongside Pixel 8 Series; New 3D Android Logo Teased
  7. All Upcoming Marvel Movies and Web Series: Phases 5, 6, and Beyond
  8. Nokia G42 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for September 11; Specifications Teased
  9. Chandrayaan-3 Lander Photographed on Moon's Surface by NASA's LRO Spacecraft: See Pictures
  10. Pixel 8 Pro Design, Colour Options Briefly Leaked by Google via Official Website Weeks Ahead of Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.