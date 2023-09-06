Technology News

All Upcoming Marvel Movies and Web Series: Phases 5, 6, and Beyond

Here’s What to Expect From the MCU in the coming months and years.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 6 September 2023 15:06 IST
All Upcoming Marvel Movies and Web Series: Phases 5, 6, and Beyond

Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

Tom Hiddleston-led Loki Season 2 is the next big project from Marvel Studios

Highlights
  • The Marvels is the next MCU film to arrive in theatres (November 10)
  • Loki season 2 is out October 6 on Disney+ Hotstar
  • Two Avengers movies in Phase 6, alongside Fantastic Four

The superhero movie fatigue has never been so blatantly clear, but Marvel Studios is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. As the Multiverse Saga came rolling in, the franchise began exploring its secondary set of superheroes — leaning heavily into the TV series format to better develop its characters and connect them to the main arc. We've seen some smash hits such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, marking James Gunn's goodbye to the MCU, as well as some stinkers such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which was heavily panned for its poorly rendered VFX and a weak narrative. We're now in Phase 5 of the franchise, the release slate of which has seen a ton of changes since studio President Kevin Feige's announcement from last year.

Much of it can be attributed to the ongoing Hollywood labour strikes, which have delayed multiple film and TV productions from 2023. Regardless, fans have a bunch to look forward to, starting with The Marvels on November 10, which unites Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and astronaut Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) on a mission to unravel the secrets of the destabilised universe when their powers become entangled. A month before that, however, Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the titular God of Mischief in Loki season 2, promising more time-hopping adventures. It also stars Owen Wilson as Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius, Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Sophia Di Martino, and is set to premiere October 6 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

The Multiverse saga also introduces two major Avengers team-up movies — Avengers: The Kang Dynasty out in May 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars in May 2027 — both of which were moved around when Disney updated its release calendar in June. The highly-anticipated Charlie Cox-led Daredevil: Born Again series was originally set for a 2024 release, but production has now been delayed indefinitely due to the aforementioned strikes. Meanwhile, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, starring Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza, has received yet another title change — it's now called Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. The nine-episode series has been delayed into autumn 2024 for now, as part of Marvel's efforts to spread out major titles and make each project feel like an 'event' for fans.

With that, here's a list of all the upcoming Marvel projects and their respective release dates/ windows:

MCU Phase 5 movies and series

I Am Groot Season 2 — September 6 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Loki Season 2 — October 6 (Disney+ Hotstar)

The Marvels — November 10 (Cinemas)

Echo Season 1 — January 2024 (Disney+ Hotstar)

X-Men ‘97 Season 1 — Early 2024 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Deadpool 3 — May 3, 2024 (Cinemas)

Captain America: Brave New World — July 26, 2024 (Cinemas)

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries Season 1 — Fall/ Autumn 2024 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Thunderbolts — December 20, 2024 (Cinemas)

Spider-Man: Freshman Year Season 1 — 2024 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Blade — February 14, 2025 (Cinemas)

Ironheart Season 1 — TBA (Disney+ Hotstar)

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 — TBA (Disney+ Hotstar)

MCU Phase 6 movies

Fantastic Four — May 2, 2025 (Cinemas)

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty — May 1, 2026 (Cinemas)

Avengers: Secret Wars — May 7, 2027 (Cinemas)

Other notable releases (Phase 6, 7, and beyond?)

Wonder Man starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — TBA

Armor Wars starring Don Cheadle — TBA

Untitled Spider-Man 4 film with Tom Holland — TBA

Shang-Chi 2 — TBA

Vision Quest Season 1 — TBA

Untitled Okoye series (Black Panther spin-off) — TBA

I am Groot Season 2

I am Groot Season 2

  • Genre Animation, Superhero
  • Cast
    Vin Diesel
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Loki Season 2

Loki Season 2

  • Release Date 6 October 2023
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero, Thriller
  • Cast
    Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson, Eugene Cordero
  • Director
    Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
The Marvels

The Marvels

  • Release Date 10 November 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
  • Cast
    Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur
  • Director
    Nia DaCosta
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Echo

Echo

  • Genre Superhero
  • Cast
    Alaqua Cox, Zahn McClarnon, Vincent D'Onofrio, Charlie Cox, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene
  • Director
    Sydney Freeland, Catriona McKenzie
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, Jason Gavin, Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King, Jennifer Booth
X-MEN &lsquo;97

X-MEN ‘97

  • Genre Animation, Superhero
  • Producer
    Beau DeMayo, Kevin Feige
Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3

  • Release Date 3 May 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy, Superhero
  • Cast
    Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman
  • Director
    Shawn Levy
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Simon Kinberg
Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World

  • Release Date 26 July 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
  • Cast
    Anthony Mackie
  • Director
    Julius Onah
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

  • Genre Superhero
  • Cast
    Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Emma Caulfield Ford, Sasheer Zamata
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Thunderbolts

Thunderbolts

  • Release Date 20 December 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Superhero
  • Cast
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, Sebastian Stan
  • Director
    Jake Schreier
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

  • Genre Animation, Superhero
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Blade

Blade

  • Release Date 14 February 2025
  • Language English
  • Genre Superhero
  • Cast
    Mahershala Ali, Delroy Lindo, Aaron Pierre
  • Director
    Bassam Tariq
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Ironheart

Ironheart

  • Genre Superhero
  • Cast
    Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross
  • Director
    Sam Bailey, Angela Barnes
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Ryan Coogler, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Chinaka Hodge
Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again

  • Genre Action, Drama, Superhero
  • Cast
    Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Matt Corman, Chris Ord
Fantastic Four

Fantastic Four

  • Release Date 2 May 2025
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

  • Release Date 1 May 2026
  • Language English
  • Genre Superhero
  • Director
    Destin Daniel Cretton
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Avengers: Secret Wars

Avengers: Secret Wars

  • Release Date 7 May 2027
  • Language English
  • Genre Superhero
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Armor Wars

Armor Wars

  • Genre Superhero
  • Cast
    Don Cheadle
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Shang-Chi 2

Shang-Chi 2

  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
  • Cast
    Simu Liu
  • Director
    Destin Daniel Cretton
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Comments

