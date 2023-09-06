All Upcoming Marvel Movies and Web Series: Phases 5, 6, and Beyond

The superhero movie fatigue has never been so blatantly clear, but Marvel Studios is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. As the Multiverse Saga came rolling in, the franchise began exploring its secondary set of superheroes — leaning heavily into the TV series format to better develop its characters and connect them to the main arc. We've seen some smash hits such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, marking James Gunn's goodbye to the MCU, as well as some stinkers such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which was heavily panned for its poorly rendered VFX and a weak narrative. We're now in Phase 5 of the franchise, the release slate of which has seen a ton of changes since studio President Kevin Feige's announcement from last year.

Much of it can be attributed to the ongoing Hollywood labour strikes, which have delayed multiple film and TV productions from 2023. Regardless, fans have a bunch to look forward to, starting with The Marvels on November 10, which unites Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and astronaut Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) on a mission to unravel the secrets of the destabilised universe when their powers become entangled. A month before that, however, Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the titular God of Mischief in Loki season 2, promising more time-hopping adventures. It also stars Owen Wilson as Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius, Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Sophia Di Martino, and is set to premiere October 6 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

The Multiverse saga also introduces two major Avengers team-up movies — Avengers: The Kang Dynasty out in May 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars in May 2027 — both of which were moved around when Disney updated its release calendar in June. The highly-anticipated Charlie Cox-led Daredevil: Born Again series was originally set for a 2024 release, but production has now been delayed indefinitely due to the aforementioned strikes. Meanwhile, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, starring Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza, has received yet another title change — it's now called Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. The nine-episode series has been delayed into autumn 2024 for now, as part of Marvel's efforts to spread out major titles and make each project feel like an 'event' for fans.

With that, here's a list of all the upcoming Marvel projects and their respective release dates/ windows:

MCU Phase 5 movies and series

I Am Groot Season 2 — September 6 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Loki Season 2 — October 6 (Disney+ Hotstar)

The Marvels — November 10 (Cinemas)

Echo Season 1 — January 2024 (Disney+ Hotstar)

X-Men ‘97 Season 1 — Early 2024 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Deadpool 3 — May 3, 2024 (Cinemas)

Captain America: Brave New World — July 26, 2024 (Cinemas)

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries Season 1 — Fall/ Autumn 2024 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Thunderbolts — December 20, 2024 (Cinemas)

Spider-Man: Freshman Year Season 1 — 2024 (Disney+ Hotstar)

Blade — February 14, 2025 (Cinemas)

Ironheart Season 1 — TBA (Disney+ Hotstar)

Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 — TBA (Disney+ Hotstar)

MCU Phase 6 movies

Fantastic Four — May 2, 2025 (Cinemas)

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty — May 1, 2026 (Cinemas)

Avengers: Secret Wars — May 7, 2027 (Cinemas)

Other notable releases (Phase 6, 7, and beyond?)

Wonder Man starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — TBA

Armor Wars starring Don Cheadle — TBA

Untitled Spider-Man 4 film with Tom Holland — TBA

Shang-Chi 2 — TBA

Vision Quest Season 1 — TBA

Untitled Okoye series (Black Panther spin-off) — TBA

