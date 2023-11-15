Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • iPhone Battery Life Could Be Improved Due to Samsung Switching to New OLED Material: Report

iPhone Battery Life Could Be Improved Due to Samsung Switching to New OLED Material: Report

An analyst has predicted that Samsung's next-generation OLED technology is unlikely to be ready for the next two years.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 November 2023 15:33 IST
iPhone Battery Life Could Be Improved Due to Samsung Switching to New OLED Material: Report

We might not see Samsung's new OLED technology on an iPhone until 2026

Highlights
  • Samsung is reportedly working on more efficient OLED materials
  • OLED panels manufactured with the new material could boost battery life
  • Apple could use the new OLED panels in its iPhone 18 series of phones
Advertisement

Apple's future iPhone models could offer greater power efficiency, due to a change in how Samsung produces the OLED panels used on Apple's smartphones, according to a report. The South Korean tech firm is reportedly planning on introducing a new material while manufacturing its OLED panels that could lower their power consumption. The technology is expected to be ready by 2026, which means the iPhone 18 might be the first iPhone that will feature the modified OLED panel from Samsung.

The Elec reports (in Korean) that UBI Research Deputy Director Daejeong Yoon stated that the Samsung's display division was "actively developing" blue phosphorescent materials that are expected to increase light production from the company's OLED panels. The analyst was speaking at the H2 2023 UBI Research Analyst Seminar held in Seoul on Tuesday.

The new blue phosphorescent materials have reportedly been added to a set of components called B1 — Samsung Display's components currently include red and green phosphorous materials, and the use of blue phosphorescent materials in place of fluorescent materials could increase the brightness and power efficiency of OLED panels manufactured in the future.

However, it could be a while before an OLED panel, manufactured with components that use the new blue phosphorescent material, is released. The analyst estimates that the B1 component set will be used in the OLED material set M15 — to be used to manufacture foldable displays.

The analyst suggests that the iPhone 16 could be equipped with OLED panel created using Samsung's material set M14 in 2024, and the Cupertino company could launch the iPhone 17 with a display made from the same components. As a result, the iPhone 18 — expected to debut in the second half of 2026 — could be the first iPhone model to feature the company's OLED technology that is currently in development.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Steam Deck OLED Release Timings Revealed by Valve Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

iPhone Battery Life Could Be Improved Due to Samsung Switching to New OLED Material: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature for Less Disruptive Group Calls
  2. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Debut as First Phones With MediaTek’s Latest SoC
  3. OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications Have Been Leaked Online: Check Here
  4. Vivo Watch 3 With eSIM, BlueOS Launched at This Price
  5. Google Pixel Fold Gets $400 Discount for Black Friday: See Offers
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Renders Suggest Familiar Design: See Here
  7. Oppo Reno 11 Series With Triple Rear Cameras to Debut on This Date
  8. Vivo X100 Pro+ May Debut in 2024, Tipped to Run Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  9. Honor 100 Series Confirmed to Launch on This Day
  10. Samsung Has No Plans to Launch an Affordable Foldable in 2024: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. India Vs New Zealand Semi-Final World Cup Match Records 5.1 Crore Concurrent Viewers on Disney+ Hotstar
  2. YouTube to Remove AI-Generated Content That Impersonates Individuals, Label Synthetic Videos
  3. Telegram Founder Teases visionOS App With Translucent Design for Apple Vision Pro: All You Need to Know
  4. Redmi K70 Renders Leak Online; Suggests Redesigned Camera Bump
  5. Bharat Web3 Association Signs MoU with Maharashtra State Skills University to Grow Ecosystem
  6. OnePlus Ace 3 Tipped to Get 1.5K Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, More
  7. Apple Announces 2023 App Store Award Finalists, Featuring Duolingo, Honkai: Star Rail and More
  8. iPhone Battery Life Could Be Improved Due to Samsung Switching to New OLED Material: Report
  9. Red Magic 9 Pro Design Revealed, Will Offer Under-Display Camera, Three Colourways
  10. Steam Deck OLED Release Timings Revealed by Valve Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »