Nothing Chats App Lets Users Send iMessage From Android Smartphone

Nothing Chats, a new app introduced by the UK-based tech company today, will now blur the lines between iMessage and Android SMS with a blue bubble for text messages. Nothing has shared that it has added iMessage compatibility to Nothing Phone 2, letting the users of the smartphone to send messages that will be displayed in iMessage-like blue bubbles. The app is powered by the messaging platform Sunbird. Nothing Chats app is currently in its beta phase. It will be initially available to users in select countries only.

In an announcement on today, Nothing announced its new app — Nothing Chats. So far, any text message sent from an Android smartphone to an iPhone is displayed in a green bubble, while messages sent from iPhone or iPads to another iOS devices are shown in a blue bubble. With Nothing Chats, messages that will be sent from Nothing Phone 2, the company's latest smartphone, to an iOS device will now be displayed in a blue bubble, similar to iMessage.

Apart from the colour of the bubble, Nothing has also onboarded several other features of the iMessage service. These include group messaging, live typing indicators, media sharing at full resolution, read receipts as well as responding with reactions.

As per Nothing, the app will be initially available to only Phone 2 users in the US, Canada, UK, and EU, starting November 17. However, it may gradually be made available to other regions of the world. The company has also mentioned of the future improvements and updates in the coming time.

To use the Nothing Chats app, users can download it from the Google Play Store and log in using an existing Apple ID username or sign up with a new account. The company has also assured that all the messages will be end-to-end encrypted considering the safety and security of user data.

