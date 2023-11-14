Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Nothing Chats App Lets Users Send iMessage From Android Smartphone

Nothing Chats App Lets Users Send iMessage From Android Smartphone

Nothing Chats app will be initially available to only Phone 2 users in the US, Canada, UK, and EU, starting November 17.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 14 November 2023 23:00 IST
Nothing Chats App Lets Users Send iMessage From Android Smartphone

Photo Credit: Nothing

Apart from colour of bubble, Nothing Chats has onboarded several other features of iMessage service

Highlights
  • Nothing Chats app is powered by the messaging platform Sunbird
  • All the messages will be end-to-end encrypted
  • Nothing Chats is currently in its beta phase
Advertisement

Nothing Chats, a new app introduced by the UK-based tech company today, will now blur the lines between iMessage and Android SMS with a blue bubble for text messages. Nothing has shared that it has added iMessage compatibility to Nothing Phone 2, letting the users of the smartphone to send messages that will be displayed in iMessage-like blue bubbles. The app is powered by the messaging platform Sunbird. Nothing Chats app is currently in its beta phase. It will be initially available to users in select countries only. 

In an announcement on today, Nothing announced its new app — Nothing Chats. So far, any text message sent from an Android smartphone to an iPhone is displayed in a green bubble, while messages sent from iPhone or iPads to another iOS devices are shown in a blue bubble. With Nothing Chats, messages that will be sent from Nothing Phone 2, the company's latest smartphone, to an iOS device will now be displayed in a blue bubble, similar to iMessage. 

Apart from the colour of the bubble, Nothing has also onboarded several other features of the iMessage service. These include group messaging, live typing indicators, media sharing at full resolution, read receipts as well as responding with reactions. 

As per Nothing, the app will be initially available to only Phone 2 users in the US, Canada, UK, and EU, starting November 17. However, it may gradually be made available to other regions of the world. The company has also mentioned of the future improvements and updates in the coming time. 

To use the Nothing Chats app, users can download it from the Google Play Store and log in using an existing Apple ID username or sign up with a new account. The company has also assured that all the messages will be end-to-end encrypted considering the safety and security of user data. 

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Iconic design, unique notification system
  • Excellent software
  • Very good battery life
  • Improved main camera
  • Slick system performance
  • Bad
  • Average low-light performance with secondary cameras
  • Video recording quality needs improvement
  • No bundled charger
  • Top variant isn't great value
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Chats App, iMessage, Android Phone, iPhone
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
HarmonyOS Next Without Android App Support Nearly Ready to Roll Out to Huawei Smartphones: Report

Related Stories

Nothing Chats App Lets Users Send iMessage From Android Smartphone
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Debut as First Phones With MediaTek’s Latest SoC
  2. Google Pixel Fold Gets $400 Discount for Black Friday: See Prices
  3. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Camera Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Renders Suggest Familiar Design: See Here
  5. iQoo 12 5G Amazon Microsite Goes Live Ahead of India Launch
  6. Vivo Watch 3 With eSIM, BlueOS Launched at This Price
  7. Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch Timeline, Renders, Specifications Leaked
  8. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Gain Adobe RAW Support
  9. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Now Available in This New Colour Variant: See Price
  10. Vi Teases Arrival of 5G Network in Select Locations in These Cities
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Chats App Lets Users Send iMessage From Android Smartphone
  2. HarmonyOS Next Without Android App Support Nearly Ready to Roll Out to Huawei Smartphones: Report
  3. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Gain Adobe RAW Support for Lightroom, Photoshop
  4. Google’s Black Friday Deals Include Discounts on Pixel 8 Series, Pixel Fold and More
  5. Coyote vs. Acme May Get New Distributor After Warner Bros. Shelves Project, Amazon Said to Be Prime Candidate
  6. WhatsApp Testing Secret Code Feature for Locked Chats; Channel Usernames Reportedly in the Works
  7. Vivo X100 Pro+ Might Launch Next Year, Tipped to Be Equipped With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  8. iQoo 12 5G to be Available on Amazon India; Microsite Goes Live Ahead of December 12 Launch
  9. OnePlus 12 Global Variant Bags CQC Certification With 100W Fast Charging Support: Report
  10. The Marvels Marks Lowest MCU Opening, Debuts With Disappointing $110 Million Collection Globally
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »