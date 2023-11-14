Technology News

Realme GT 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 1TB Storage Confirmed to Launch in November

Realme GT 5 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 November 2023 12:36 IST
Realme GT 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 1TB Storage Confirmed to Launch in November

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 5 Pro might pack a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging

Highlights
  • Realme has teased a few specifications of the Realme GT 5 Pro
  • TENAA listing suggested 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • Realme GT 5 Pro will pack 1TB of storage
Realme GT 5 Pro will be launched this month, Realme confirmed via a Weibo post on Monday (November 12). The upcoming smartphone will come as a successor to the Realme GT 5 that debuted in China in August this year. It is already teased to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 1TB of onboard storage. Realme confirmed that the Realme GT 5 Pro will be equipped with a larger heat dissipation unit, a 3,000 nits display, and an upgraded telephoto camera.

Realme confirmed the arrival of the flagship Realme GT 5 Pro in China in November via a post on Weibo. The brand, however, didn't mention the exact launch date. Other smartphone companies including Nubia and Honor are hosting launch events on November 23 to unveil the Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro and the Honor 100 series. The Realme GT 5 Pro's launch might also take place during this time.

In recent days Realme has teased a few specifications of the Realme GT 5 Pro. It is confirmed to ship with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and offer 1TB of storage. The display of the handset is confirmed to offer 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It is also teased to come with improved heat dissipation technology with a surface area of around 10,000mm square and an upgraded telephoto camera.

As per the TENAA listing of the Realme GT 5 Pro, it may sport a 6.78-inch (1,264x2,780 pixels) AMOLED display. It could be offered in 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options along with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB inbuilt storage options. It is said to have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA LYT808, another 50-megapixel OmniVision OV08D10 sensor, and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX890 telephoto sensor. For selfies, there could be a 32-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Realme GT 5 Pro might pack a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
