Realme GT 5 Pro will be launched this month, Realme confirmed via a Weibo post on Monday (November 12). The upcoming smartphone will come as a successor to the Realme GT 5 that debuted in China in August this year. It is already teased to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with 1TB of onboard storage. Realme confirmed that the Realme GT 5 Pro will be equipped with a larger heat dissipation unit, a 3,000 nits display, and an upgraded telephoto camera.

Realme confirmed the arrival of the flagship Realme GT 5 Pro in China in November via a post on Weibo. The brand, however, didn't mention the exact launch date. Other smartphone companies including Nubia and Honor are hosting launch events on November 23 to unveil the Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro and the Honor 100 series. The Realme GT 5 Pro's launch might also take place during this time.

In recent days Realme has teased a few specifications of the Realme GT 5 Pro. It is confirmed to ship with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and offer 1TB of storage. The display of the handset is confirmed to offer 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It is also teased to come with improved heat dissipation technology with a surface area of around 10,000mm square and an upgraded telephoto camera.

As per the TENAA listing of the Realme GT 5 Pro, it may sport a 6.78-inch (1,264x2,780 pixels) AMOLED display. It could be offered in 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options along with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB inbuilt storage options. It is said to have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA LYT808, another 50-megapixel OmniVision OV08D10 sensor, and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX890 telephoto sensor. For selfies, there could be a 32-megapixel sensor at the front.

The Realme GT 5 Pro might pack a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

