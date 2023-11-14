iQoo 12 series was launched globally on November 7. The lineup included a base iQoo 12 and the iQoo 12 Pro model. The base model is confirmed to be introduced to the Indian market and the launch date in the country is set for December 12. The phone will be available for purchase in India via Amazon. It is offered in Burning Way, Legend Edition, and Track Version (translated) colours options in China, where the last variant comes with a BMW Motorsport-inspired finish.

A microsite for the base iQoo 12 model is now live on Amazon's India site, confirming the model's availability on the e-commerce platform. Meanwhile, in China, the 12GB + 256GB variant of the iQoo 12 is listed at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,000), whereas the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,00) and CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 53,000), respectively.

The iQoo 12 sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that comes with a resolution of 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels), refresh rate of up to 144Hz, and an aspect ratio of 20:9 with HDR10+ support. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with an Adreno 750 GPU. The phone runs on Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

For optics, there's a triple rear camera unit on the iQoo 12, that includes a 50-megapixel 1/1.3-inch primary sensor, a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 100X digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens. The front camera of the handset is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

iQoo 12 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W with fast charging support. For security, the handset is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It weighs 203 grams and measures 163.22mm x 75.88mm x 8.10mm in size.

