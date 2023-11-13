Technology News

Apple Allegedly Testing iPhone 16 Pro Prototype With Hole-Punch Display

Apple packed Dynamic Island on all four iPhone 15 models this year.

Users can interact with the Dynamic Island to manage notifications and access Live Activities

Highlights
  • Apple could be testing a version of iPhone 16 Pro without Dynamic Island
  • Apple's future phones might pack hole-punch cutouts on display
  • Apple just launched the iPhone 15 in September
iPhone 16 series with at least four models — iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max — is likely to launch in late 2024, but we are already seeing multiple leaks about the upcoming lineup. Apple will reportedly pack a hole-punch cutout on the display of the iPhone 16 Pro, replacing the distinctive Dynamic Island feature. The Dynamic Island debuted last year exclusively on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Apple equipped the pill-shaped cutout on all four iPhone 15 models this year.

Tipster Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) on X claimed that Apple is currently testing a prototype version of the iPhone 16 Pro with a hole-punch cutout instead of the Dynamic Island. The final decision on the design might not be made until March next year. Further, the tipster states that the hole-punch-style display design will likely arrive with the iPhone 17. He has also shared a redesign of the potential change on the micro-blogging platform.

Apple introduced the software-based Dynamic Island feature on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. The Dynamic Island conceals the Face ID sensors and front-facing camera. It provides two separate cutouts on the display and integrates with iOS. Users can interact with the Dynamic Island to manage notifications, access Live Activities, and audio playback. This year, Apple has added Dynamic Island to the standard iPhone 15 (Review) models as well.

Display industry analyst Ross Young earlier opined that the entire iPhone 16 lineup will include the dynamic island next year and non-Pro models would match the screen sizes of the Pro models. According to him, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature around 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, respectively.

Over the past few weeks, the iPhone 16 series has been tipped multiple times. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could be powered by an A18 Pro Bionic chip based on a 3nm process, while the normal iPhone 16 models will get a toned-down version of the A17 Pro chip. Further, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models launching in 2024 might get around 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes, respectively. Apple is said to retain the Snapdragon X70 modem in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. Further, the Pro models are said to offer Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and might get a new ultra-wide lens on the rear.

