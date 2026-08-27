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Three Colours for Apple’s iPhone Ultra? A New Leak Says Yes, Gurman Says No

iPhone Ultra is expected to launch as Apple’s first book-style foldable smartphone.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 August 2026 14:50 IST
Three Colours for Apple’s iPhone Ultra? A New Leak Says Yes, Gurman Says No

iPhone Ultra is said to be a wide-folding smartphone

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Highlights
  • iPhone Ultra could be powered by the A20 Pro chipset
  • iPhone Ultra is said to feature a dual rear camera unit
  • Apple has yet to confirm the iPhone Ultra moniker
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The iPhone Ultra is said to launch globally next month during Apple's “Surprise and Shine” event, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Apple could introduce the new smartphone as the company's first book-style foldable. Along with this, the iPhone Ultra could also be Apple's first handset to carry the Ultra branding. Weeks before its debut, the purported renders of the iPhone Ultra have surfaced online, revealing the foldable's design and three colour options, including a new red shade. However, a Bloomberg reporter has refuted the claims, saying that the renders do not belong to the iPhone Ultra.

iPhone Ultra Colour Options, Design (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Evan Blass (@evanblass) has shared the purported computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the upcoming iPhone Ultra, revealing the phone's design and colour options. Apple's first book-style foldable is shown in three distinct colour options, including black, red, and white. The red shade appears to be similar to Cupertino-based tech giant's (Product)Red edition, first introduced with the iPhone 7 series.

VoltIphone Ultra Discussion
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The leaker called the Red colourway of the iPhone Ultra an “exclusive red version”. However, in a reply to the post, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman refuted the claims. Gurman said that the purported iPhone Ultra CAD renders do not belong to the foldable. He further highlighted that the phone will not be available in red or green colour options.

While the claims regarding the colour options have been refuted, the design of the iPhone Ultra seen in the fresh CAD renders is similar to previous leaks. The handset is shown to feature a horizontal pill-shaped rear camera module, with a dual camera system and an LED flash. The flat cover display appears with a centred hole-punch display cutout, which might house a selfie camera for selfies and video calls. Two unspecified buttons appear on top of the iPhone Ultra's rear flap, which could be the volume controls. Meanwhile, the power button is expected to be placed on the right side of the foldable.

As previously mentioned, the iPhone Ultra is expected to launch globally on September 9 at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST), during the Cupertino-based tech giant's “Surprise and Shine” event. The event could also see the unveiling of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Along with the company's new smartphones, the company might also launch the AirPods 5 and Apple Watch Series 12. Here's how you can watch the livestream.

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Further reading: iPhone Ultra, Apple, iPhone Ultra Colour Options, iPhone Ultra Design, iPhone Ultra Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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