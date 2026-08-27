Lava has launched the Bold N4 Lite in India as the latest addition to its Bold smartphone series. The budget handset features a 6.56-inch display, a Unisoc 9863A chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. It runs Android 16 Go and includes 3GB of RAM with virtual RAM support. The phone also gets an 8-megapixel rear camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a MIL-STD-810H rating. Lava has priced the Bold N4 Lite below Rs. 8,100, with sales starting next month on Amazon.

Lava Bold N4 Lite Price in India, Availability

The Lava Bold N4 Lite is priced at Rs. 8,099 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, with a special launch price of Rs. 7,999, the company said in a press release. It will go on sale on Amazon from September 3 at 12pm IST and will be offered in Empire Gold and Ghost Silver colour options.

The phone also includes Lava's Free Service at Home service, which provides doorstep after-sales support across India.

Lava Bold N4 Lite Features, Specifications

The Lava Bold N4 Lite sports a 6.56-inch display. A Unisoc 9863A chipset powers the smartphone. It pairs with 3GB of RAM and supports up to 3GB of additional virtual RAM. The handset has 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 64GB. It runs on Android 16 Go Edition out of the box. Lava says the software comes without bloatware and will receive two years of security updates.

For photography, the Lava Bold N4 Lite has an 8-megapixel AI rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and a single speaker for audio playback. The phone also carries a MIL-STD-810H rating for durability.

Notably, the Lava Bold N2 Lite, launched in India in April, is priced at Rs. 7,399. It features a 6.75-inch HD+ 90Hz display and runs Android 15 Go on a Unisoc 9863A chipset. The phone has 3GB of RAM, 64GB of storage expandable up to 512GB, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging. It has a 13-megapixel AI dual rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera, plus a 3.5mm audio jack.