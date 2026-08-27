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Xiaomi 18 Fold Images Leaked Ahead of Launch; Shows Wide Foldable Design in New Colour

The tipster was quick to point out that the Xiaomi 18 Fold in the images could be a prototype unit

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 August 2026 12:57 IST
Xiaomi 18 Fold Images Leaked Ahead of Launch; Shows Wide Foldable Design in New Colour

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 18 Fold is expected to look very different from its last foldable, the Mix Fold 4 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 18 Fold leaked images show a wider horizontal layout
  • The camera module contains three rear-facing cameras
  • It is expected to ship with Xiaomi’s Xring O3 processor
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Xiaomi's 18 Fold foldable has once again surfaced online after it was teased by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun. The foldable shows a new wide-format layout, which appears very different compared to Xiaomi's previous foldable, the Mix Fold 4. The leaked live image also revealed that the handset might come in a new burgundy red colour option. The handset will reportedly be launched with Xiaomi's recently announced Xring O3 chipset in September this year. The new chipset is a successor to the Xring O1 chipset that debuted with the Xiaomi 15S Pro in China last year.

Xiaomi 18 Fold Design Leaks Ahead of Launch

Images of the unannounced Xiaomi 18 Fold have been revealed by a tipster on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The images revealed in the leak show the rear panel and top of the upcoming foldable handset in what the tipster refers to as a “Dark Cherry” red colour. The colour appears familiar to the Xiaomi 18 Fold unit, which was spotted in the hands of Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun a few days ago.

The images show the new capsule-shaped rear camera layout. The camera module protrudes a bit and contains three cameras and one LED flash unit. Also revealed is the top of the device, this time with a case attached to the rear half. There are the usual antenna bands, a large speaker grille and a mic on the other half. This half also shows a part of the wide cover display.

xiaomi 18 fold weibo peter gadgets 360 Xiaomi Xiaomi18Fold

A leaked image of the unannounced Xiaomi 18 Fold
Photo Credit: Peter / Weibo

 

Aside from the comment on the colour, the tipster pointed out that this is an engineering prototype of the Xiaomi 18 Fold. So there is a good chance that the final production model may look different.

According to a previous report, the foldable could debut Xiaomi's new Xring O3 processor. As revealed at the Xring O3 announcement, the chipset will feature a deca-core CPU with two C1-Ultra cores clocked at 4.35GHz and four C1-Premium cores clocked at 3.68GHz. The last four C1-Pro cores are clocked at 3.15GHz. Xiaomi claimed an AnTuTu score of 52,28,014 during the showcase.

Previously leaked specifications hint that the Xiaomi 18 Fold may have a 7.76-inch main display and a 6.56-inch cover display featuring LTPO technology and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The triple rear camera layout spotted in the aforementioned images is said to contain a 200-megapixel Leica main sensor along with two telephoto cameras. The foldable may also pack a 6,000mAh battery, offering 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. It will reportedly also showcase Xiaomi's self-developed waterdrop hinge, which, in addition to enabling a seamless main display, will also allow for an IP68 rating against dust and water.

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Further reading: Xiaomi 18 Fold, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 18 Fold Launch, Xiaomi 18 Fold specifications, Xiaomi 18 Fold Design, Xiaomi 18 Fold Cameras
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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Xiaomi 18 Fold Images Leaked Ahead of Launch; Shows Wide Foldable Design in New Colour
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