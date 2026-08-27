Xiaomi's 18 Fold foldable has once again surfaced online after it was teased by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun. The foldable shows a new wide-format layout, which appears very different compared to Xiaomi's previous foldable, the Mix Fold 4. The leaked live image also revealed that the handset might come in a new burgundy red colour option. The handset will reportedly be launched with Xiaomi's recently announced Xring O3 chipset in September this year. The new chipset is a successor to the Xring O1 chipset that debuted with the Xiaomi 15S Pro in China last year.

Xiaomi 18 Fold Design Leaks Ahead of Launch

Images of the unannounced Xiaomi 18 Fold have been revealed by a tipster on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The images revealed in the leak show the rear panel and top of the upcoming foldable handset in what the tipster refers to as a “Dark Cherry” red colour. The colour appears familiar to the Xiaomi 18 Fold unit, which was spotted in the hands of Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun a few days ago.

The images show the new capsule-shaped rear camera layout. The camera module protrudes a bit and contains three cameras and one LED flash unit. Also revealed is the top of the device, this time with a case attached to the rear half. There are the usual antenna bands, a large speaker grille and a mic on the other half. This half also shows a part of the wide cover display.

A leaked image of the unannounced Xiaomi 18 Fold

Photo Credit: Peter / Weibo

Aside from the comment on the colour, the tipster pointed out that this is an engineering prototype of the Xiaomi 18 Fold. So there is a good chance that the final production model may look different.

According to a previous report, the foldable could debut Xiaomi's new Xring O3 processor. As revealed at the Xring O3 announcement, the chipset will feature a deca-core CPU with two C1-Ultra cores clocked at 4.35GHz and four C1-Premium cores clocked at 3.68GHz. The last four C1-Pro cores are clocked at 3.15GHz. Xiaomi claimed an AnTuTu score of 52,28,014 during the showcase.

Previously leaked specifications hint that the Xiaomi 18 Fold may have a 7.76-inch main display and a 6.56-inch cover display featuring LTPO technology and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The triple rear camera layout spotted in the aforementioned images is said to contain a 200-megapixel Leica main sensor along with two telephoto cameras. The foldable may also pack a 6,000mAh battery, offering 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. It will reportedly also showcase Xiaomi's self-developed waterdrop hinge, which, in addition to enabling a seamless main display, will also allow for an IP68 rating against dust and water.

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