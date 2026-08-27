Vivo Y31T 5G was launched in India on Thursday as the tech firm's latest Y series mid-range phone. The handset arrives in the country days after a listing went live on the company's website revealing everything but prices and RAM and storage configurations. The new Vivo Y31T 5G is currently on sale in the country via multiple online and offline retail channels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 series chipset, paired with a 7,200mAh battery. It carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter. The phone sports a 6.75-inch LCD touchscreen.

Vivo Y31T 5G Price in India, Availability

Vivo Y31T 5G price in India starts at Rs. 25,999 for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration costs Rs. 29,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line model, offering 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 34,999. The company is offering an instant cashback of Rs. 1,500 with SBI, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, and IndusInd Bank cards.

The new Vivo handset is now on sale in India via Flipkart, Vivo India online store, and other offline retail channels. The Vivo Y31T 5G is offered in Crimson Red, Golden Mist, and Seashore colourways.

Vivo Y31T 5G Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y31T 5G is a dual-SIM handset that ships with Vivo's latest OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ (720 x 1,608 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,250 nits peak brightness, and 83 percent NTSC colour gamut. The tech firm claims that the phone ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the new Vivo Y31T 5G is a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm, which features six efficiency cores clocked at 1.95GHz and two performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.2GHz. It also features up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The phone also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for security.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y31T 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera system, with a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) primary shooter, coupled with a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) Bokeh sensor. On top of this, the Vivo Y31T 5G boasts an 8-megapixel (f/2.05) camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The rear camera also offers Night, Portrait, Video, Live Photo, Slo-mo, Time-lapse, Pro, and Pano modes.

The Vivo Y31T 5G is backed by a 7,200mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, a proximity sensor, and a gyroscope. The phone measures 166.64×78.43×8.39mm and weighs about 219g.