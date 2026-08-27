Sony WH-CH730N headphones have surfaced in European retail listings, revealing their expected price range, colour options and launch date. The upcoming over-ear headphones are expected to sit below Sony's flagship WH-1000XM6 in the company's lineup. The listings also point to active noise cancellation, multiple connectivity options and a 220g weight. Sony is reportedly preparing five colour variants for the WH-CH730N, while pre-orders could begin before the headphones reach customers in October. The company has yet to officially announce the model.

Sony WH-CH730N Tipped to Launch With ANC and Five Colour Options

Retailers in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Portugal have listed the Sony WH-CH730N ahead of its reported October 15 release, as spotted by Notebookcheck. The headphones are shown at prices between EUR 98.26 (roughly Rs. 10,900) and EUR 149.99 (roughly Rs. 16,700), while some listings put pre-order deliveries on October 20.

Notably, the Sony WH-CH720N launched at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 16,600), putting the WH-CH730N listings within a similar expected price range. By comparison, Sony's WH-1000XM6 is currently listed at EUR 333 (roughly Rs. 37,000) in select European markets.

The online listings also indicate that the Sony WH-CH730N will be available in five colours, including Beige, Black, Blue, Pink and White. They mention Bluetooth, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio port, along with active noise cancellation. The headphones are listed at 220g. The available information does not yet reveal other specifications, including their battery capacity or driver details.

For comparison, Sony launched the WH-CH720N in India in March 2023 at Rs. 9,990. The over-ear headphones weighed 192g and used the company's Integrated Processor V1 with Dual Noise Sensor technology for noise cancellation. They offered up to 35 hours of battery life with noise cancellation enabled and up to 50 hours with it switched off.

The Sony WH-CH720N also supported DSEE, Hi-Res sound, Multipoint connectivity and hands-free calling with beamforming microphones and Precise Voice Pickup technology. A three-minute charge provided up to one hour of playback.

Sony's current premium WH-1000XM6 sits higher in the range. The headphones use the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3 with 12 microphones for adaptive noise cancellation. They support Bluetooth 5.3, Multipoint, SBC, AAC, LDAC and LC3, along with a 3.5mm wired connection. Battery life reaches up to 30 hours with ANC or 40 hours without it.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 is available in India at Rs. 39,990 and recently gained an Olive Grey colour option. Existing finishes include Black, Platinum Silver, Midnight Blue, Sand Pink and Sandstone.