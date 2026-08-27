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OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Ads in India for Free and Go Users; Says They Won’t Influence Answers

OpenAI says businesses can advertise on ChatGPT, with daily budgets starting at Rs. 725.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 August 2026 12:21 IST
OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Ads in India for Free and Go Users; Says They Won’t Influence Answers

Photo Credit: OpenAI

Globally, ads in ChatGPT were introduced in January, beginning with the US

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Highlights
  • Ads will appear on ChatGPT Free and Go tiers for logged-in adult users
  • OpenAI has partnered with WPP and Omnicom for the initial rollout
  • A self-serve Ads Manager launches for businesses on September 4
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OpenAI announced the rollout of ChatGPT Ads in India on Thursday. With this move, the San Francisco-based AI giant brings advertisements to the chatbot's Free and Go subscription tiers, following their global rollout earlier this year. OpenAI says the ads will be clearly labelled and displayed separately from ChatGPT's responses. For the initial rollout, the ChatGPT maker has partnered with WPP and Omnicom, while a self-serve Ads Manager will also be introduced next month.

ChatGPT Ads in India

In a press note, OpenAI said that ads will be visible to logged-in adults using ChatGPT's Free and Go tiers. Meanwhile, ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise and Education plan subscribers will be eligible to continue to use ChatGPT without advertisements. Ads will appear below a response when there is a relevant sponsored product or service.

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However, the company claims they will be clearly marked as sponsored and visually separated from the chatbot's answer. Further, no ads will be shown to accounts belonging to people identified or predicted to be under 18. Lastly, ads will not be eligible alongside sensitive or regulated topics such as mental health and politics.

In India, OpenAI is initially working with WPP and Omnicom as its agency partners. The company says more than 50 brands are planning to run advertisements on ChatGPT in the country this week. The arrangement is said to be non-exclusive, which means the company plans to work with more agencies in the future.

Beginning September 4, a self-serve Ads Manager. This will allow businesses to advertise on ChatGPT, with daily budgets starting at Rs. 725. The advertising model, however, will keep conversations private from advertisers. OpenAI says advertisers will not be given access to individual chats or personal details. Users will maintain full control, in case they wish to dismiss advertisements, provide feedback, manage ad personalisation and clear data used for advertising.

The company had previously described ChatGPT Ads as a way for businesses to reach users while they are actively researching products, comparing options or making decisions. Alongside its rollout, OpenAI has also introduced cost-per-click bidding and additional campaign measurement tools.

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Further reading: ChatGPT, ChatGPT ads, OpenAI, AI
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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