iQOO 13 is all set to go official in India on December 3. Ahead of the launch, iQOO has revealed its Android update policy for the new phone. It is promised to get four years of Android updates and five years of security updates. The iQOO 13 was introduced in China in October and runs on Android 15. The iQOO 13 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship chip and sports a trio of 50-megapixel rear cameras.

The Vivo sub-brand, via a press release on Wednesday, announced its Android update policy for the iQOO 13. The latest flagship handset is confirmed to receive four major Android version upgrades and five years of security updates. It is claimed to be the first smartphone to launch in India with Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. The update was announced in September. The Chinese version of the phone boots Android 15-based OriginOS 5 skin on top.

The Funtouch OS 15 is confirmed to bring several AI features and a new interface for a personalised mobile experience. It includes an AI Photo Enhance feature that automatically adjusts brightness, contrast, colour saturation, and white balance to enhance the quality of the photo. The Instant Text feature allows users to extract, copy and share text from any image. The Live Transcribe feature converts and displays speech into text and supports over 80 online languages and dialects.

Other features available in the latest skin include Instant Cutout, AI Super document, Circle To Search, Smart Scheduling and Screen Translation. Further, Funtouch OS 15 brings new live and static wallpapers, new icon styles, fingerprint unlock animations, themes and Always On Display.

We can expect the iQOO 13 to support up to the Android 19 OS update. Samsung's Galaxy S24 flagships are confirmed to get seven years of Android upgrades, while Google has also promised seven years of software updates for its Pixel phones.

iQOO 13 Specifications

The iQOO 13 will be launched in India on December 3. It will go on sale through iQOO e-store and Amazon. It runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and includes the company's Q2 chip for gaming and a 7000 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system. It sports Q10 LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

iQOO 13 boasts a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX 921 sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony portrait sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It has a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. The Indian variant of the phone houses a 6,000mAh battery with 120W charging support.