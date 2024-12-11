Technology News
English Edition

iQOO 13 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Launch Offers

iQOO 13 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 December 2024 10:56 IST
iQOO 13 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Launch Offers

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 13 runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15

Highlights
  • iQOO 13 flaunts a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance
  • It is available in Legend and Nardo Grey colourways
Advertisement

iQOO 13 will go on sale in India for the first time today. The flagship smartphone was launched in the country last week with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The new iQOO handset is one of the first to feature the new chip under the hood. It comes in two RAM and storage configurations and two different colour options in India. The iQOO 13 flaunts a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and sports a 6.82-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The iQOO 13 was unveiled in China in October.

iQOO 13 Price in India, Sale Offers

The price of iQOO 13 in India is set at Rs. 54,999 for the base model with 12GB RAM + 256GB of storage. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 59,999. It is available in Legend and Nardo Grey colourways.

iQOO 13 will go on sale through Vivo exclusive stores, iQOO India e-store, and Amazon starting 12pm today. Customers can avail of Rs. 3,000 discount for payments made using HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. This will bring down the effective price of the base variant and top variant to Rs. 51,999 and Rs. 56,999, respectively.

Users can avail exchange discount of Rs. 5,000 for Vivo and iQOO phones on the Vivo and iQOO e-Store and Rs. 3,000 for handsets by other OEMs. Further, there is a no-cost EMI option for up to nine months.

iQOO 13 Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) iQOO 13 runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 and is assured to receive four Android software updates and five years of security updates. It has a 6.82-inch 2K (1,440x3,186 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, alongside up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

iQOO 13 features iQOO's Q2 chip for gaming and has a 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber for heat dissipation. For optics, the phone has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX816 sensor with 2x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the iQOO 13 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a colour temperature sensor.

The iQOO 13 packs a 6,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It measures 163.37x76.71x8.13mm and weighs 213 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO 13

iQOO 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship performance
  • Great display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Good design
  • IP68/IP69 rating
  • Ultrasonic Fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Low light performance
Read detailed iQOO 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO 13, iQOO 13 Price in India, iQOO 13 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro Likely to Launch With a Bigger Battery

Related Stories

iQOO 13 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Launch Offers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G to Launch in India Soon; Rear Design Teased
  2. Vivo X200 Series Roundup: Launch Date, Price in India, Features, and More
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition Launched in India
  4. World's First iPhone App With Apple Pay-Like Tap-to-Pay Support Launched
  5. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2 Release Candidate 2 for iPhone With These Fixes
  6. Moto G35 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: See Price
  7. Mahindra Renames EV Amid Aviation Giant IndiGo's Trademark Challenge
  8. OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Launch Set for December 12
  9. YouTube Expands Auto Dubbing to Knowledge and Information Channels
  10. Solo Leveling ReAwakening OTT Release Date Reportedly Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Willow: All You Need to Know About the Quantum Processor That Outperforms World's Best Supercomputer
  2. iQOO 13 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Launch Offers
  3. Samsung Galaxy XCover 8 Pro Likely to Launch With a Bigger Battery
  4. YouTube Expands AI-Powered Auto Dubbing Feature to Knowledge-Based Channels
  5. Instagram Rolls Out Trial Reels to Help Creators Test New Content With Non-Followers
  6. Arecibo Observatory Data Helps SETI Uncover Secrets of Pulsar Signals and Cosmic Distortions
  7. Space Exploration Highlights 2024: Lunar Missions, Mars Discoveries, and More
  8. WazirX Hack: Zettai Requests Court Approval to Present Restructuring Plan for Creditor Vote
  9. Pixel Studio 1.4 Update Adds AI Sticker Generation and Gboard Integration
  10. iPhone SE 4 Camera Details Leaked Again; Said to Get a 48-Megapixel Rear Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »