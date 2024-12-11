iQOO 13 will go on sale in India for the first time today. The flagship smartphone was launched in the country last week with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The new iQOO handset is one of the first to feature the new chip under the hood. It comes in two RAM and storage configurations and two different colour options in India. The iQOO 13 flaunts a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and sports a 6.82-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The iQOO 13 was unveiled in China in October.

iQOO 13 Price in India, Sale Offers

The price of iQOO 13 in India is set at Rs. 54,999 for the base model with 12GB RAM + 256GB of storage. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 59,999. It is available in Legend and Nardo Grey colourways.

iQOO 13 will go on sale through Vivo exclusive stores, iQOO India e-store, and Amazon starting 12pm today. Customers can avail of Rs. 3,000 discount for payments made using HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. This will bring down the effective price of the base variant and top variant to Rs. 51,999 and Rs. 56,999, respectively.

Users can avail exchange discount of Rs. 5,000 for Vivo and iQOO phones on the Vivo and iQOO e-Store and Rs. 3,000 for handsets by other OEMs. Further, there is a no-cost EMI option for up to nine months.

iQOO 13 Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) iQOO 13 runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 and is assured to receive four Android software updates and five years of security updates. It has a 6.82-inch 2K (1,440x3,186 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, alongside up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

iQOO 13 features iQOO's Q2 chip for gaming and has a 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber for heat dissipation. For optics, the phone has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX816 sensor with 2x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the iQOO 13 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a colour temperature sensor.

The iQOO 13 packs a 6,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It measures 163.37x76.71x8.13mm and weighs 213 grams.

