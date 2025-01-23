iQOO launched the flagship iQOO 13 in December 2024 and the rumour mill suggests its successor may already be in development. A tipster has shared select details of the iQOO 14 series, which is speculated to include a ‘Pro' variant this year. The purported iQOO 14 Pro may have a new camera as the differentiating factor between it and the standard model. Additionally, the phones may be equipped with larger battery capacities compared to the iQOO 13. Meanwhile, the same could also apply to the iQOO Neo 11, which has also been tipped to be in the works.

iQOO 14 Series, iQOO Neo 11 Battery Capacities Leak

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed that the iQOO 14 and the iQOO 14 Pro would be equipped with 7,000mAh batteries. This potentially translates into a considerable upgrade over the current generation iQOO 13, which ships with a 6,000mAh battery in India and 6,150mAh for the global model. Both handsets in the iQOO 14 series are expected to support 120W fast charging.

The company is tipped to be developing another smartphone, dubbed iQOO Neo 11, with an even bigger battery capacity. It is said to arrive as the successor to the iQOO Neo 10 and may feature a 7,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, a separate post on Weibo by tipster Smart Pikachu corroborates the development of the iQOO 14 Pro as part of the company's next generation smartphone lineup. What sets it apart from the base model may be a periscope camera. Notably, the iQOO 13 sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor (f/1.88) and OIS and EIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter with a Samsung JN1 sensor (f/2.0), and 50-megapixel telephoto camera with a Sony IMX816 sensor (f/1.85) and 2x optical zoom.

Tipster Experience More claims that both the purported iQOO 14 and iQOO 14 Pro models may come with displays supplied by Samsung. The company is also likely to supply 1.5K and 2K OLED screens to other smartphone manufacturers in 2025.

