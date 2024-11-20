Technology News
iQOO 13 Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of December 3 Launch in India

iQOO 13 will have a 7000 sq mm VC cooling system for thermal management.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 November 2024 19:16 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

Indian variant of iQOO 13 is confirmed to arrive in Nardo Grey and Legend Edition colourways

Highlights
  • iQOO 13 features a Monster Halo lighting effect on the camera module
  • It will pack a Q10 LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution
  • The iQOO 13 will be announced in India on December
iQOO 13 is all set to debut in India in the first week of December. As the launch date nears, the Vivo sub-brand has disclosed more details about the Indian variant of iQOO 13. Like its Chinese counterpart, it is confirmed to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, iQOO's in-house Q2 chip and an LTPO AMOLED display. The iQOO 13 will offer IP68 and IP69 ratings. It is confirmed to receive software updates for four years.

iQOO 13 Indian Variant Specifications Confirmed 

In a press release, the company confirmed that the iQOO 13 will be equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and the handset is claimed to have scored over 3 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. It also includes the company's Q2 chip for gaming and a 7000 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system for thermal management.

The iQOO 13 is teased to feature a Q10 LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. iQOO says it will get four software updates and five years of security updates. 

Like the Chinese variant, the Indian variant of iQOO 13 boasts a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX 921 sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony portrait sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It has a 32-megapixel selfie sensor that is capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps.

The iQOO 13 features a Monster Halo lighting effect on the camera module. This side light offers dynamic alerts for calls, messages, and charging. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with 120W charging support. This is slightly smaller than the 6,150mAh battery unit available on the Chinese variant.

The Indian variant of the iQOO 13 is confirmed to arrive in Nardo Grey and Legend Edition colourways. The latter features BMW's iconic Red, Black, and Blue stripes on a matte white rear panel.

The price of iQOO 13 in China starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,200) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB option and ranges up to CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 61,400) for the 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configuration. We can expect the Indian variant to be priced similarly.

The iQOO 13 will be announced in India on December 3. It will go on sale through iQOO e-store and Amazon.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
