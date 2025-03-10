Technology News
iQOO 15 Series, iQOO Neo 11 Series Tipped to Feature 2K Display and 7,000mAh Battery

iQOO 15 series is said to feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 March 2025 19:44 IST
iQOO 15 Series, iQOO Neo 11 Series Tipped to Feature 2K Display and 7,000mAh Battery

iQOO 13's Indian variant packs a 6,000mah battery

Highlights
  • iQOO 13 was launched in India in December
  • Previous Neo generation smartphones have 1.5K resolution displays
  • iQOO Neo 10 series houses a 6,100mAh battery
iQOO Neo 10 series and iQOO 13 were launched in the fourth quarter of last year. iQOO is now believed to be working on iQOO 15 and iQOO Neo 11 series of phones. While the Vivo sub-brand is yet to confirm the handsets, the display and battery details of the handsets have been tipped. The iQOO 15 and iQOO Neo 11 series are expected to bring significant upgrades over their predecessors. The upcoming phones could feature 2K resolution displays.

iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 11 Series Details Tipped

Tipster Smart Pikachu on Weibo claimed that the iQOO 15 series and iQOO Neo 11 series will be launched by the end of 2025. The iQOO 15 series is likely to include vanilla iQOO 15 and iQOO 15 Pro models, while the iQOO Neo 11 series is likely to comprise the base iQOO Neo 11 and iQOO Neo 11 Pro. The iQOO 15 series is tipped to sport a 2K resolution display. The screen could include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and an AR (anti-reflective) coating.

The iQOO 15 series could pack a 7,000mAh battery. This would be a notable upgrade over the iQOO 13, which shipped with a 6,000mAh battery in India. The Chinese variant of the phone has a 6,150mAh battery.

Additionally, the iQOO Neo 11 series is said to come with a similar 2K resolution screen and ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The previous Neo generation smartphones have 1.5K resolution displays. The upcoming lineup is said to carry a 7,000mAh battery and it might lack the metal middle frame. The iQOO Neo 10 series, for comparison, houses a 6,100mAh battery with support for 120W charging.

Previous leaks suggested 6.85-inch 2K LTPO OLED display for the iQOO 15 Pro. The display panel is rumoured to be sourced from Samsung Display Company (SDC). The handset could run on Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset and feature an improved periscope zoom camera.

 

Further reading: iQOO 15, iQOO 15 Pro, iQOO Neo 11, iQOO Neo 11 Pro, iQOO

Further reading: iQOO 15, iQOO 15 Pro, iQOO Neo 11, iQOO Neo 11 Pro, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Motorola Edge 60 Series, Moto G56 and Moto G86 Price, Colours, Storage Options Leaked

