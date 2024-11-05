Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is reportedly receiving the Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 update. The over-the-air (OTA) update is claimed to add Live Transcribe and Circle to Search functionalities to the foldable. Vivo and its sub-brand iQOO had officially announced the rollout schedule for the Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15 user interface in September. The update brings new icon styles, animations, effects and several AI-based features.

According to a report by GSMArena, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is currently receiving the Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 update with the firmware version PD2337F_EX_A_15.1.8.21.W30. The update is said to be 2.47GB in size.

As per the the screenshots of the changelog shared by the publication, the Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 brings new live immersive wallpapers, themes, home screen with fresh icon styles and rounded corner styles. The update has support for hiding app names and new styles for clock widgets. The Albums app gets a new feature called Memory Movie that lets users browse memories as a movie.

Multiple quick setting options are added in Ultra Game Mode while the Notes app gets more text editing tools. The update brings the Live Transcribe feature that describes speech content in the text format on the screen and the Circle to Search feature.

Vivo revealed the rollout schedule for the new user interface in September this year. Besides the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, the new version of the operating system is confirmed to reach the Vivo X100 series and iQOO 12 series initially.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Price, Specifications

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro debuted in India in June with a price tag of Rs. 1,59,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The foldable arrived with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 on top.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has an 8.03-inch primary 2K (2,200x2,480 pixels) resolution E7 AMOLED inner display and a 6.53-inch (1,172x2,748 pixels) AMOLED cover display. It runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC alongside 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It has a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main camera alongside a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x zooming, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The cover screen and main screen boast 32-megapixel selfie shooters. It carries a 5,700mAh lithium battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

