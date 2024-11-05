Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Reportedly Receiving Android 15 Based FuntouchOS 15 Update in Some Regions

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Reportedly Receiving Android 15-Based FuntouchOS 15 Update in Some Regions

The OTA update is said to bring Live Transcribe and Circle to Search to the foldable.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 November 2024 15:59 IST
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Reportedly Receiving Android 15-Based FuntouchOS 15 Update in Some Regions

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launched in India in June

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launched with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 on top
  • The update is confirmed to reach the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Vivo X100 series
  • The update is reportedly 2.47GB in size
Advertisement

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is reportedly receiving the Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 update. The over-the-air (OTA) update is claimed to add Live Transcribe and Circle to Search functionalities to the foldable. Vivo and its sub-brand iQOO had officially announced the rollout schedule for the Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15 user interface in September. The update brings new icon styles, animations, effects and several AI-based features. 

According to a report by GSMArena, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is currently receiving the Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 update with the firmware version PD2337F_EX_A_15.1.8.21.W30. The update is said to be 2.47GB in size.

As per the the screenshots of the changelog shared by the publication, the Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 brings new live immersive wallpapers, themes, home screen with fresh icon styles and rounded corner styles. The update has support for hiding app names and new styles for clock widgets. The Albums app gets a new feature called Memory Movie that lets users browse memories as a movie.

Multiple quick setting options are added in Ultra Game Mode while the Notes app gets more text editing tools. The update brings the Live Transcribe feature that describes speech content in the text format on the screen and the Circle to Search feature.

Vivo revealed the rollout schedule for the new user interface in September this year. Besides the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, the new version of the operating system is confirmed to reach the Vivo X100 series and iQOO 12 series initially.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Price, Specifications

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro debuted in India in June with a price tag of Rs. 1,59,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The foldable arrived with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 on top.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro has an 8.03-inch primary 2K (2,200x2,480 pixels) resolution E7 AMOLED inner display and a 6.53-inch (1,172x2,748 pixels) AMOLED cover display. It runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC alongside 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It has a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main camera alongside a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x zooming, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The cover screen and main screen boast 32-megapixel selfie shooters. It carries a 5,700mAh lithium battery with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IPX8 rated design
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Great for gaming
  • Good battery life
  • Quality telephoto camera
  • Speedy wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • Minor software bugs
  • Spammy notifications
  • Ultrawide camera is average
Read detailed Vivo X Fold 3 Pro review
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2200x2480 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Vivo, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Acer Iconia Tablets With 8.7-Inch and 10.36-Inch Screens Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Reportedly Receiving Android 15-Based FuntouchOS 15 Update in Some Regions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Upcoming Electric Scooters in India: Activa EV, TVS Jupiter EV, and More
  2. Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B Exits Firm After Six Years
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Case Leak Hints at This Major Design Change
  4. Itel S25 Ultra Price in India, Design, Specifications Tipped
  5. Asus Zenbook S 14 OLED (UX5406) Review: Really Good
  6. OnePlus Pad 2 Price in India Discounted for Limited Time: See New Price
  7. Amazon Prime Video Will Now Show AI-Generated Spoiler-Free Recaps of Shows
  8. Xiaomi 14 Android 15-Based HyperOS 1.1 Stable Update Rolling Out: Report
  9. Acer Iconia Tablets With 8.7-Inch and 10.36-Inch Screens Launched in India
  10. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Details Tipped; Could Get 50-Megapixel Main CameraÂ 
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Develop Cell-Level Wearable Devices to Restore Neuron Function
  2. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Reportedly Receiving Android 15-Based FuntouchOS 15 Update in Some Regions
  3. Acer Iconia Tablets With 8.7-Inch and 10.36-Inch Screens Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Scientists Created Solar-Powered Animal Cells by Combining Choloplasts From Algae and Hamster Cells
  5. Samsung One UI 7 Tipped to Bring AI Notification Summary Feature With Support for Multiple Languages
  6. Amazon Prime Video Gets AI-Powered X-Ray Recaps Feature That Generates Spoiler-Free Summaries of Shows
  7. OnePlus Ace 5 Key Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 100W Charging Support, More
  8. Antarctic Ozone Hole Might Fully Recover by 2066, Claims New Study
  9. Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B Exits Firm, to Remain as Independent Strategic Advisor
  10. Researchers Identify Amygdala Cell Clusters To Treat Anxiety and Depression
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »