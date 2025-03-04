Technology News
Alleged iQOO 15 Pro Display Details Surface Online; Tipped to Get Samsung Display Panel

The upcoming iQOO flagship could get a 7,000mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 March 2025 13:15 IST
iQOO 13 (pictured) was launched in India in December 2024

Highlights
  • iQOO 15 Pro may launch alongside a base iQOO 15 handset
  • The series is expected to launch in China by December 2025
  • The iQOO 15 Pro is tipped to get a periscope telephoto shooter
iQOO 13 was unveiled in China in October 2024. The smartphone launched with a 6.82-inch 2K BOE Q10 8T LTPO 2.0 OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Recent leaks and reports have highlighted key expected features of its successor. While it would logically be named the iQOO 14, some rumours suggest that the company might skip "14" and launch it as the iQOO 15 instead. A new leak has now surfaced suggesting key display specifications of the anticipated phone. 

Alleged iQOO 15 Pro Features (Expected)

An upcoming iQOO flagship handset will likely sport a flat 6.85-inch 2K LTPO OLED display, according to a now edited Weibo post (via) by tipster Digital Chat Station. The display panel is tipped to be sourced from Samsung Display Company (SDC). It is expected to come with LIPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) technology that is said to improve the display performance, including its power efficiency.

The purported iQOO flagship handset is speculated to be the iQOO 15 Pro, based on the size of the screen. The iQOO 15 series (previously reported as the iQOO 14 lineup) had been tipped to include a base and a Pro variant.

An earlier Weibo post by tipster Smart Pikachu suggested that the iQOO 15 Pro may launch by the end of the year, likely in December 2025, and may sport a 2K display with eye protection features. The handset is expected to have a "re-enhanced periscope telephoto" camera and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The phone could also pack a 7,000mAh battery.

The iQOO 13 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and has a 6,150mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. It is equipped with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a  6.82-inch 2K BOE Q10 8T LTPO 2.0 OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR support. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel sensor telephoto shooter, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with OIS support at the back and a 32-megapixel sensor at the front.

iQOO 13

iQOO 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship performance
  • Great display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Good design
  • IP68/IP69 rating
  • Ultrasonic Fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Low light performance
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
