Oppo, OnePlus Testing Massive 8,000mAh Battery for Upcoming Smartphones, Tipster Claims

OnePlus and Oppo's next flagship phones could pack a battery with up to 15 percent silicon content, according to a Chinese tipster.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 February 2025 14:08 IST
The successor to the OnePlus 13 (pictured) could arrive with a considerably large battery

  • OnePlus and Oppo are reportedly working on a large smartphone battery
  • The battery is said to have a capacity of 8,000mAh
  • It is unclear whether the improved battery will debut on a phone in 2025
Oppo and OnePlus are working on a new battery with an impressive 8,000mAh capacity, according to details shared by a tipster. In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging website, user Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that the new battery will support 80W SuperVOOC charging, like the company's existing flagship smartphones. Chinese smartphone makers are racing ahead of their competitors with advanced Silicon Carbon (Si/C) battery technology, and future handsets are expected to arrive with additional improvements.

OnePlus, Oppo Testing Si/C Battery With 80W Charging Support

Ouga Lab, the combined research and development group that comprises Oppo and OnePlus teams, is testing a new battery, according to the post by Digital Chat Station. It is said to be a new silicon-carbon battery that has a capacity of 8,000mAh. It can be charged at around 80W, the tipster claims.

When OnePlus launched the Ace 3 Pro last year, the company claimed that its Si/C battery had the "highest silicon content" at the time — at 6 percent. The new battery being tested by Ouga Lab raises that amount to 15 percent, the tipster claims.

It's currently unclear whether the 8,000mAh battery will eventually make its way to upcoming Oppo and OnePlus handsets. If the companies decide to introduce the upgraded battery, we can speculate that it might arrive on a future flagship model, like the successors to the OnePlus 13 or the Oppo Find X8 series.

Last December, it was reported that both Xiaomi and OnePlus were working on new smartphones equipped with 7,000mAh batteries that could be launched in 2025. The companies' flagship Xiaomi 15 Pro and OnePlus 13 models are equipped with 6,100mAh and 6,000mAh batteries, respectively.

Similarly, the Chinese versions of the Realme GT 7 Pro and iQOO 13 pack 6,500mAh and 6,100mAh batteries. Chinese smartphone makes are equipping their handsets with silicon-carbon batteries, which offer many benefits over traditional lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
