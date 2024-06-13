iQoo 13 is expected to launch later this year. The purported smartphone will succeed the iQoo 12, which was unveiled in China in November 2023. Although the iQoo 12 launched alongside an iQoo 12 Pro model, the iQoo 13 lineup is said to not include a Pro option. Details regarding the upcoming iQoo flagship recently started surfacing online. A tipster has now leaked some key features of the rumoured iQoo 13. It is said to offer a periscope telephoto camera and a high-resolution display.

iQoo 13 specifications (expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared in a Weibo post that the iQoo 13 is likely to come with a 2K flat screen. He also stated that the phone will get a periscope telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom. It is unclear if it will be the same 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom found in the iQoo 12.

iQoo 13 is also tipped to get a single-point ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for security, which means that the sensor will not cover a large area of the screen. He added that the upcoming iQoo 13 will be equipped with a "super-large" X-axis linear motor and is likely to have an IP68-rated build.

Notably, the tipster had previously also hinted at some of these features for the handset. He added earlier, that the phone could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. More details about the smartphone are expected to surface over the coming few weeks.

iQoo 12 specifications

The base iQoo 12 sports a 6.78-inch 144Hz quad-HD LTPO AMOLED screen and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge support. The handset offers an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the phone features a triple rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. The handset also carries a 16-megapixel front camera sensor.

