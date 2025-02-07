Technology News
iQOO 12 Software Update Policy Revised; Will Now Get 4 Years of OS and 5 Years of Security Updates

The phone initially debuted with the promise of three years of OS and four years of security updates.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2025 18:39 IST
iQOO 12 was the first phone in India to be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

Highlights
  • iQOO has now extended the software update policy for the iQOO 12
  • The phone is confirmed to receive software updates till 2027
  • Security updates have also been extended to five years
iQOO 12 is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 which debuted in India in December of the same year. At launch, it was confirmed to get three years of operating system (OS) updates and four years of security patches, and the company released the Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 update for the phone in select global markets in November last year. However, iQOO has now announced the expansion of its software update policy for its 2023 flagship model.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), iQOO India announced the revised software policy of the iQOO 12. The phone will now be eligible to receive four years of OS updates and five years of security updates, with the latter including advanced security patches, as per the company. It extends the software support by one year. With this move, the company emphasises its focus on delivering “security, longevity, and performance” to users.

Launched with FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14, the handset is confirmed to receive software updates till 2027 and security patches till 2028.

iQOO 12 Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) iQOO 12 features a 6.78-inch 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED E7 display with HDR support and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The screen has a 20:9 aspect ratio and 92.42 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and Adreno 750 GPU. It runs on FuntouchOS 15 based on Android 15.

For optics, the phone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.3-inch OmniVision OV50H sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field-of-view and an f/2.0 aperture, and a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, 100x hybrid zoom, and an f/2.6 aperture. It also gets a 16-megapixel front camera with a wide-angle lens and an f/2.5 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the iQOO 12 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, infrared blaster, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge support.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful chip
  • Reliable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good build quality
  • Good battery life
  • Charges within 30 minutes
  • Decent software support
  • Fast fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • Less capable wide-angle camera
  • Subpar low light camera performance
  • Incessant promotions from app store
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed iQOO 12 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
