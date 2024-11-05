Technology News
English Edition

iQOO 12 Android 15-Based FuntouchOS 15 Update Reportedly Rolling Out for Global Users

iQOO 12 ships with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 November 2024 17:15 IST
iQOO 12 Android 15-Based FuntouchOS 15 Update Reportedly Rolling Out for Global Users

iQOO 12 (pictured) was launched in India in December 2023

Highlights
  • Users can switch quickly between split-screen and small window modes
  • The update includes several new static and immersive wallpapers
  • Local videos on the handset can be used as live wallpapers as well
Advertisement

iQOO 12 was unveiled in China in November 2023 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a dedicated Q1 gaming chipset. It runs on Android 14-based OriginOS 4 in China out-of-the-box. For global and Indian users, the phone ships with FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14. In September this year, Vivo and iQOO smartphones started receiving the Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 update. A report now suggests that the FuntouchOS 15 update for iQOO 12 has started rolling out to global users. The phone launched in India in December last year. 

iQOO 12 Android 15-Based FuntouchOS 15 Update

According to a GSMArena report, iQOO 12 users in select global markets have started receiving the FuntouchOS 15 update based on Android 15. The 2.5GB over-the-air (OTA) update carries the software version PD2307CF_EX_A_15.1.9.1.W20 and comes with the October security patch, the report states.  

iQOO 12 FuntouchOS 15 update changelog includes a priority scheduling algorithm and a rapid dynamic effect engine which reportedly helps allocate performance resources based on requirements, thus, increasing smoothness. It has a new Origin animation that "incorporates principles from human factors research and integrates the natural laws of the physical world into the dynamic effect design."

The FuntouchOS 15 update for iQOO 12 global users is said to include several new static and immersive wallpapers. Local videos on the handset can be used as live wallpapers as well. The update introduces new clock widgets and reportedly allows users to keep large folders on the home screen. 

With the FuntouchOS 15 update, iQOO 12 users get an Ultra Game Mode with multiple quick setting options as well as an improved screenshot capture feature. The report adds that the Smart sidebar provides access to Google Lens for quick translations of on-screen content, while Notes offers additional text editing capabilities and the ability to export in Word format. The Settings section reportedly comes with better categorisation and hierarchies.

Among AI features, the FuntouchOS 15 update for iQOO 12 includes Live Transcribe, Circle to Search, and an AI erase tool which helps users get rid of unwanted things or people in their photos. The Albums app is also said to get AI-backed Cleanup suggestions to reduce storage issues. 

For gesture improvements, the global iQOO 12 users with FuntouchOS 15 can reportedly drag a split-screen to the middle of the screen to switch to a small window and drag a small window to the edge of an app to change to split-screen mode. The startup gestures for both split-screen and small window modes are said to have been improved. Users can swipe up from the bottom to the upper left or right corner to quickly enter split screen or small window mode with this update, according to the report.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO 12

iQOO 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful chip
  • Reliable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good build quality
  • Good battery life
  • Charges within 30 minutes
  • Decent software support
  • Fast fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • Less capable wide-angle camera
  • Subpar low light camera performance
  • Incessant promotions from app store
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed iQOO 12 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO 12, Android 15, FuntouchOS 15, Vivo, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Reportedly Testing Improved Pixel Screenshots App With New Home Page Layout, More Features

Related Stories

iQOO 12 Android 15-Based FuntouchOS 15 Update Reportedly Rolling Out for Global Users
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Acer Iconia Tablets With 8.7-Inch and 10.36-Inch Screens Launched in India
  2. Asus Zenbook S 14 OLED (UX5406) Review: Really Good
  3. Itel S25 Ultra Price in India, Design, Specifications Tipped
  4. OnePlus Pad 2 Price in India Discounted for Limited Time: See New Price
  5. Bringing the Sun's Goodness into Your Home: Voltas Beko Refrigerators with Harvest Fresh Technology
  6. Upcoming Electric Scooters in India: Activa EV, TVS Jupiter EV, and More
  7. Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B Exits Firm After Six Years
  8. Google Pixel 10's Tensor G5 Chip Might Be Not as Powerful as Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Begins OxygenOS 15 Closed Beta Programme for OnePlus Nord CE 4, Nord CE 4 Lite 5G in India
  2. Microsoft Releases AI-Powered Xbox Support Virtual Agent for Xbox Insiders
  3. UCLA Chemists Redefines 100-Year-Old Chemistry Rule: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  4. WhatsApp Begins Testing 'Search on Web' Image Lookup Feature on Android
  5. China’s Alibaba has Reportedly Slashed Jobs in Metaverse Division
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25+ Spotted on Geekbench With Exynos 2500 SoC, Android 15
  7. iQOO 12 Android 15-Based FuntouchOS 15 Update Reportedly Rolling Out for Global Users
  8. Google Reportedly Testing Improved Pixel Screenshots App With New Home Page Layout, More Features
  9. Geodynamic Mantle-Flow Model Reveals Erosion Process of North China Craton
  10. Meta Makes Llama AI Models Available to US Government Agencies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »