iQOO 12 was unveiled in China in November 2023 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a dedicated Q1 gaming chipset. It runs on Android 14-based OriginOS 4 in China out-of-the-box. For global and Indian users, the phone ships with FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14. In September this year, Vivo and iQOO smartphones started receiving the Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15 update. A report now suggests that the FuntouchOS 15 update for iQOO 12 has started rolling out to global users. The phone launched in India in December last year.

iQOO 12 Android 15-Based FuntouchOS 15 Update

According to a GSMArena report, iQOO 12 users in select global markets have started receiving the FuntouchOS 15 update based on Android 15. The 2.5GB over-the-air (OTA) update carries the software version PD2307CF_EX_A_15.1.9.1.W20 and comes with the October security patch, the report states.

iQOO 12 FuntouchOS 15 update changelog includes a priority scheduling algorithm and a rapid dynamic effect engine which reportedly helps allocate performance resources based on requirements, thus, increasing smoothness. It has a new Origin animation that "incorporates principles from human factors research and integrates the natural laws of the physical world into the dynamic effect design."

The FuntouchOS 15 update for iQOO 12 global users is said to include several new static and immersive wallpapers. Local videos on the handset can be used as live wallpapers as well. The update introduces new clock widgets and reportedly allows users to keep large folders on the home screen.

With the FuntouchOS 15 update, iQOO 12 users get an Ultra Game Mode with multiple quick setting options as well as an improved screenshot capture feature. The report adds that the Smart sidebar provides access to Google Lens for quick translations of on-screen content, while Notes offers additional text editing capabilities and the ability to export in Word format. The Settings section reportedly comes with better categorisation and hierarchies.

Among AI features, the FuntouchOS 15 update for iQOO 12 includes Live Transcribe, Circle to Search, and an AI erase tool which helps users get rid of unwanted things or people in their photos. The Albums app is also said to get AI-backed Cleanup suggestions to reduce storage issues.

For gesture improvements, the global iQOO 12 users with FuntouchOS 15 can reportedly drag a split-screen to the middle of the screen to switch to a small window and drag a small window to the edge of an app to change to split-screen mode. The startup gestures for both split-screen and small window modes are said to have been improved. Users can swipe up from the bottom to the upper left or right corner to quickly enter split screen or small window mode with this update, according to the report.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.