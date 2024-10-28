iQOO 13 Will Be Available in India via Amazon; to Feature a Halo Light

iQOO 13 will launch soon in India, the Chinese tech brand reaffirmed on Monday. While an exact launch date is still not available, the company did confirm that it will be available for purchase through Amazon in the country. The iQOO 13 will also boast a dynamic lighting element on the back surrounding the camera island. iQOO 13 is scheduled to launch in China on October 30. It will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and feature BOE's Q10 8T LTPO OLED display with 2K resolution.

Through an X post, iQOO India announced the availability details of the iQOO 13 in India and the new Halo Light feature. It is confirmed to go on sale through the company's India website and Amazon. The brand has posted a teaser on the microblogging platform showing the rear design of the phone. It features a Halo light element around the camera island that is said to provide dynamic lighting effects for a more immersive gaming experience.

Introducing the Halo light, a new dimension in smartphone design in the new #iQOO13. The rear floating light provides dynamic lighting effects tailored to specific game scenarios for a more immersive gaming atmosphere.



Additionally, Amazon has created a dedicated landing page for iQOO 13 on its website. The listing shows that it will run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

iQOO 13 Specifications

Meanwhile, iQOO 13 is all set to launch on October 30 in China and the brand has disclosed key specifications of the phone. The launch event will begin at 4:00pm local time (1:30pm IST). It is teased to be available in black, green, grey, and white colours. The upcoming handset is confirmed to feature BOE's Q10 8T LTPO OLED display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It will have a 7.99mm thick body and house a 6,150mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

The iQOO 13 will include the company's self-developed gaming chip Q2 for gaming. It is teased to come with OriginOS 5 in the Chinese market.

